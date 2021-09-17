Son’s message for differently abled dad will leave you emotional

A video showcasing a son’s message for his differently abled dad has left people emotional. There is a chance that the video will have same effect on you.

The video is shared on the Instagram page called The Wampler Way. The page’s bio describes its purpose too. “We spread positivity and optimism on disability. Come be a part of our incredible journey,” it reads.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “My Dad: I am sorry I can’t throw a baseball with you like other dads.” The video captures the son’s reaction to this comment.

Take a look at the video that may make you reach for tissues:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 30,000 views and counting. People also shared love-filled and appreciative comments for the father-son duo.

“Oh you’re going to make me tear up! I’ve so often thought of all of the things that I couldn’t do with my kids because of my wheelchair! I have tried to focus on all of the things I CAN do!!” wrote an Instagram user. “So love this! Your dad is the best!!” shared another. “As a quadriplegic with three young kids, this one hit home… Thank you for sharing us,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON