Omar urges J&K students in Iran to heed to GoI advisory; leave immediately

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday urged the students and other people of J&K studying and working in Iran to leave immediately and heed to the advice of the Government of India. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah arrives to lay the foundation stone for urban development projects, in Ganderbal on Tuesday. (ANI)

India asked all its citizens currently in Iran to leave the country by any available means of transport in a fresh advisory issued on Monday. The advisory came as the tensions between Iran and the USA escalated.

“I will urge the Kashmiri students in Iran not to ignore the directions from the government of India, because tomorrow it will become an issue for us. Today the situation is stable in Iran, airports are open and commercial flights are operating. My request to all those students and people working there is to heed to the advisory of the GoI and not to ignore the directions,” Omar said while talking to the media in Ganderbal.

A substantial number of students from Kashmir go to countries like Bangladesh and Iran for medical degrees owing to affordability and a similar cultural milieu. Independent estimates put some 2,000 students of the Union territory studying in Iran.

Earlier in June, the students in Iran were caught in crossfire owing to the conflict with Israel.

“If the situation remains stable, you can go back. But the ministry of external affairs has not issued the advisory unnecessarily. If the situation deteriorates, it will be difficult for us to get you out. Take the advice seriously and leave,” he said.

NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah also urged the students of J&K to leave immediately. “Otherwise when the air space gets closed tomorrow, their parents will then raise hue and cry. It is better to leave now rather than raising the voice later,” he said.