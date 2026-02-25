PM Modi's Israel visit is a signal amidst US-Iran tensions
During the visit, the two sides are going to sign a security MoU which will bring the Indian and Israeli defence industry to co-develop weapon systems in India
More than 26 years ago, the Indian Air Force's Mirage-2000 H targeted Pakistani intruders in Drass and Batalik sectors using Israeli Litening pods to destroy all camps and logistics of the enemy in Kargil theatre on June 17, 1999. The Litening pods were mounted on Indian Mirage to paint the target and then hit it using laser guided bombs. The move turned out to be a game-changer and the Pakistani resistance soon folded much to the chagrin of then megalomaniac Pakistan leader Gen Pervez Musharraf and then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was kept in the dark by his own armed forces.
Cut to Uri Surgical Strike, Operation Bandar in Balakot and Operation Sindoor last May 7, India has been using Israel precision guided missiles, loitering ammunition and laser guided bombs to blow Pakistani terror camps to smithereens. Since Kargil, the surveillance of enemy territory has been conducted by the Indian armed forces using Israeli drones-from Searcher Mark 11 to Heron-TP. Track live updates from PM Modi's Israel visit here
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi landing at Ben Gurion International Airport at Tel Aviv today, India and Israel are all set to cement their ties with full credit to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close friendship with the Indian PM.
During the visit, the two sides are going to sign a security MoU which will bring the Indian and Israeli defence industry to co-develop weapon systems in India by keeping utmost secrecy on sharing of technology. The two sides are set to take their bilateral partnership to a stratospheric level with deepening economic cooperation, both at global and regional level.
The most significant aspect of this relationship is the trust factor between the two leaders and two countries. These labels apply to another Indian ally in the Gulf-United Arab Emirates-and the two key allies of Bharat have come to terms with each other. All the three partners are also on the same page on terrorism and are firm believers in deradicalization of the masses using religion as a political tool. It is political Islam and use of terror proxies by competing regional powers which has kept the Middle-East always on the edge since the 1979 Iranian revolution.
India and Israel, with a number of common denominators, have been on a same page on a number of issues and along with UAE are firm promoters of the India-Middle East Economic Corridor-the new Silk Road of 21st century. By making his second trip to Israel at the time when tensions between US and Iran are at the highest, PM Modi is sending a signal to the world. India always stands up with friends.
