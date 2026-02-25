PM Modi's Israel visit is a signal amidst US-Iran tensions

More than 26 years ago, the Indian Air Force's Mirage-2000 H targeted Pakistani intruders in Drass and Batalik sectors using Israeli Litening pods to destroy all camps and logistics of the enemy in Kargil theatre on June 17, 1999. The Litening pods were mounted on Indian Mirage to paint the target and then hit it using laser guided bombs. The move turned out to be a game-changer and the Pakistani resistance soon folded much to the chagrin of then megalomaniac Pakistan leader Gen Pervez Musharraf and then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was kept in the dark by his own armed forces. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi landing at Ben Gurion International Airport at Tel Aviv today, India and Israel are all set to cement their ties

Cut to Uri Surgical Strike, Operation Bandar in Balakot and Operation Sindoor last May 7, India has been using Israel precision guided missiles, loitering ammunition and laser guided bombs to blow Pakistani terror camps to smithereens. Since Kargil, the surveillance of enemy territory has been conducted by the Indian armed forces using Israeli drones-from Searcher Mark 11 to Heron-TP.

During the visit, the two sides are going to sign a security MoU which will bring the Indian and Israeli defence industry to co-develop weapon systems in India by keeping utmost secrecy on sharing of technology. The two sides are set to take their bilateral partnership to a stratospheric level with deepening economic cooperation, both at global and regional level.