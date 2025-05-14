‘Attack against India designed by Nawaz Sharif’: Pakistan minister's big claim

A senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has claimed that the recent military operation against India was conceptualized and designed under the direct supervision of the party's president and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, center, addresses supporters next to his brother Shehbaz Sharif.(AP File)

Azma Bukhari, the Information Minister of Punjab province, made the claim during a press conference on Wednesday, stating that Nawaz Sharif played a pivotal role in orchestrating Pakistan’s response to India’s recent strikes.

“The whole operation against India was designed under the supervision of former prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif,” Bukhari said. “He is not a leader of 'a, b, c, d type'; his work speaks for itself.”

The comments come just days after Pakistan and India reached an understanding to de-escalate tensions following four days of intense cross-border exchanges involving drone and missile strikes. The hostilities were triggered after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In response, Pakistan unsuccessfully tried to strike Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.

Despite his reported role in the military response, Nawaz Sharif has consistently advocated for diplomatic solutions to Indo-Pak tensions. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, he stated, “Pakistan is a peace-loving country and prefers peace, but also knows how to defend itself.”

The veteran politician, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times and was in office during the 1999 Kargil conflict, also extended his congratulations to the country’s leadership after the recent ceasefire agreement.

“Thanks be to Allah Almighty for making Pakistan proud. I congratulate the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, the Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sindhu, and the armed forces of Pakistan,” Nawaz wrote.