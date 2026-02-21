India to explore anti-ballistic missile defence with Israel

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Israel, India is looking to deepen and expand strategic ties and defence cooperation, which includes joint development of anti-ballistic missile defence, laser weapons and long range stand-off missiles and drones. PM Modi will be visiting Israel from February 25-26. Given that PM Modi has close ties with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, the two countries are on the same page on a host of political issues and speak in one voice against terrorism. (File Photo)

While both countries are expected to sign an MoU on security cooperation, no defence deal will be signed between the two countries as bilateral defence cooperation is an on-going process between two very close allies and is worth around USD 10 billion over the next years.

Even though the two sides are tight-lipped about PM Modi’s visit, it is understood that Israel has agreed to share latest defence technologies with India includes much sought after hi-tech laser defence and other stand-off systems. Israel is expected to share all defence technologies, something it had not done in the past years.

The foundation to this expanded defence cooperation was laid during Defence Secretary RK Singh’s visit to Israel last November in which an MoU on expanded defence cooperation was signed.

