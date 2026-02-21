India to explore anti-ballistic missile defence with Israel
While both countries are expected to sign an MoU on security cooperation, no defence deal will be signed.
On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Israel, India is looking to deepen and expand strategic ties and defence cooperation, which includes joint development of anti-ballistic missile defence, laser weapons and long range stand-off missiles and drones. PM Modi will be visiting Israel from February 25-26.
While both countries are expected to sign an MoU on security cooperation, no defence deal will be signed between the two countries as bilateral defence cooperation is an on-going process between two very close allies and is worth around USD 10 billion over the next years.
Even though the two sides are tight-lipped about PM Modi’s visit, it is understood that Israel has agreed to share latest defence technologies with India includes much sought after hi-tech laser defence and other stand-off systems. Israel is expected to share all defence technologies, something it had not done in the past years.
The foundation to this expanded defence cooperation was laid during Defence Secretary RK Singh’s visit to Israel last November in which an MoU on expanded defence cooperation was signed.
India is exploring joint development of anti-ballistic missile defence with Israel, which is the key to Mission Sudershan or ensuring that Indian hinterland is protected from enemy long range missiles. Mission Sudershan was announced by PM Modi and is at the heart of Indian anti-ballistic missile defence. Israel is a leader in anti-ballistic missile system with long range Arrow, medium range David’s Sling and short range Iron Dome system. Tel Aviv has a proven system as it intercepted 98 per cent of ballistic missile fired by Iran last June.
India is also looking to buy long range missiles and loitering ammunition, which can be launched by air, ground and sea beyond the air defence system of enemy nations. During Operation Sindoor, India used Rampage missiles, Palm 400, Harpy and Harop kamikaze loitering ammunition against Pakistani targets and nearly wiped out enemy’s Chinese built air defences with strikes as deep as Islamabad. In this category, India will buy Spice 1000 long range glided bombs, Rampage air to surface missile used to destroy terrorist training camp during Op Sindoor, Air Lora air launched ballistic missiles and long range Ice Breaker missile system. Besides, India Navy is looking to purchase extended range Barak surface to missile system to protect its warships from enemy air and surface launched missiles.
Given that PM Modi has close ties with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, the two countries are on the same page on a host of political issues and speak in one voice against terrorism. During the visit, India and Israel will be holding dialogue science and technology, agriculture and clean drinking water apart from high end quantum computing.
