Trump on India deal after tariff orders quashed by US top court: 'Nothing changes'

Donald Trump said the trade deal with India remains unchanged, describing it as an arrangement where India pays tariffs while the United States does not. US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House (AFP)

“Nothing changes, they’ll be paying tariffs, and we will not be paying tariffs,” Trump said.

“So, the deal with India is they pay tariffs. This is a reversal for what it used to be,” Trump said.

“I think Prime Minister Modi is a great gentleman, a great man, actually, but he was much smarter than the people that he was against in terms of the United States. He was ripping us off, India.”

He added, “So we made a deal with India, it's a fair deal now, and we are not paying tariffs to them and they are paying tariffs. We did a little flip.”

What is happening? The US Supreme Court ruled that the Donald Trump administration's interpretation that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) law grants the US President the power he claims to impose tariffs would intrude on Congress's authority and violate a legal principle called the "major questions" doctrine.

Roberts, citing a prior Supreme Court ruling, wrote that "the president must 'point to clear congressional authorisation' to justify his extraordinary assertion of the power to impose tariffs," adding: "He cannot."

The US Supreme Court reached its conclusion in a legal challenge by businesses affected by the tariffs and 12 states, most of them Democratic-governed, against Trump's unprecedented use of this law to unilaterally impose the import taxes.