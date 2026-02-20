US Supreme Court strikes down Donald Trump's tariffs

The US Supreme Court on Friday gave a huge blow to President Donald Trump, striking down his sweeping tariffs that the Republican pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies. Donald Trump (Getty Images via AFP)

Thus, the US top court rejected one of Trump's most contentious assertions of his authority in a ruling with major implications for the global economy.

The justices, in a 6-3 ruling authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, upheld a lower court's decision that the Republican president's use of this 1977 law exceeded his authority.

Roberts, citing a prior Supreme Court ruling, wrote that "the president must 'point to clear congressional authorisation' to justify his extraordinary assertion of the power to impose tariffs," adding: "He cannot."

What did the Supreme Court say on Donald Trump's tariffs The US Supreme Court ruled that the Donald Trump administration's interpretation that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) law grants the US President the power he claims to impose tariffs would intrude on Congress's authority and violate a legal principle called the "major questions" doctrine.

The doctrine, embraced by the conservative justices, requires actions by the government's executive branch of "vast economic and political significance" to be clearly authorised by Congress. The court used the doctrine to stymie some of Democratic former President Joe Biden's key executive actions.

