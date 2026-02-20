Trump tariff live updates: US Supreme Court rejects Trump's global tariffs as ruling says ‘exceeded his authority’

This comes a year after Trump slapped sweeping taxes on goods imported into the US on grounds that it would boost American manufacturing. However, instead of seeking the approval of the US Congress, the Trump administration used the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). According to the US Congress website, IEEPA gives the the President an authority to “regulate a variety of economic transactions following a declaration of national emergency.”

The justices, in a 6-3 ruling upheld a lower court's decision that the Trump's use of this 1977 law exceeded his authority.

The ruling was authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts who wrote, "president must 'point to clear congressional authorization' to justify his extraordinary assertion of the power to impose tariffs.” "He cannot," Roberts said as he cited a previous Supreme Court ruling.