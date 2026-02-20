Trump tariff live updates: US Supreme Court rejects Trump's global tariffs as ruling says ‘exceeded his authority’
Trump tariff live updates: The Trump administration had last year imposed sweeping tariffs on several countries by using the the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
Trump tariff live updates: In a massive setback to US President, the US Supreme Court on Friday rejected Donald Trump's global tariffs that he had pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies. The justices, in a 6-3 ruling authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, upheld a lower court's decision that the Republican president's use of this 1977 law exceeded his authority, Reuters reported. ...Read More
This comes a year after Trump slapped sweeping taxes on goods imported into the US on grounds that it would boost American manufacturing. However, instead of seeking the approval of the US Congress, the Trump administration used the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). According to the US Congress website, IEEPA gives the the President an authority to “regulate a variety of economic transactions following a declaration of national emergency.”
The ruling was authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts who wrote, "president must 'point to clear congressional authorization' to justify his extraordinary assertion of the power to impose tariffs.” "He cannot," Roberts said as he cited a previous Supreme Court ruling.
Trump tariff live updates: While there has been no reaction from US President Donald Trump or the White House on US Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's tariff's the BBC reported that Trump is at a working breakfast at the White House alongside state governors.
Trump tariff live updates: The Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs is a setback for Trump as he had pegged the imposition of tariffs on several countries, including India, as a boost for American manufacturing. The majority found that the Constitution “very clearly” gives Congress the power to impose taxes, which include tariffs. “The Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.
Trump tariff live updates: The International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) gives a US President an authority to “regulate a variety of economic transactions following a declaration of national emergency.” IEEPA, like the Trading with the Enemy Act (TWEA) from which it branched, sits at the center of the modern U.S. sanctions regime, according to the US Congress website.
Trump tariff live updates: The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 quickly rose on Friday after the Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs are illegal. The top court said that the president lacked the authority to impose tariffs.
