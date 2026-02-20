US top court quashes Trump's tariff orders: Does it mean zero tariff on India?
Court decides that 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorise US President to impose tariffs — a ruling with implications India
In a landmark ruling that sent ripples across the globe, the United States Supreme Court on Friday struck down the bulk of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, delivering one of the most significant judicial rebukes of his second term.
The 6-3 decision holds that the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorise the President to impose tariffs — a ruling with implications for trade partners worldwide, including India.
The majority held that the President did not have the authority under the emergency powers law to impose a vast array of import levies on goods from nearly all of the nation's trading partners.
Chief Justice John Roberts authored the opinion, joined by the court's three liberal justices and two fellow conservatives, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.
So, do US tariffs on India go to zero?
There is a critical distinction.
The court's decision does not affect all of Trump's tariffs.
It leaves in place the tariffs he imposed on steel and aluminum using different laws.
But it upends his tariffs in two categories: the country-by-country "reciprocal" tariffs, which ranged from a 10% baseline for most of the world, and a 25% tariff imposed on some goods from Canada, China and Mexico related to fentanyl.
India was subject to the reciprocal tariffs — a 26% rate announced on Trump's so-called "Liberation Day" in April 2025, later adjusted to 25%. Those IEEPA-based levies are now invalidated. That means zero reciprocal tariffs on most Indian goods now.
Apart from that, India was facing 25% “penalty” tariffs for importing Russian oil, which the Trump administration said “fueled the war in Ukraine”. But that was removed earlier this month as India and the US agreed to a trade deal.
That means 25% “penal” tariff already gone, and the 25% reciprocal tariff now gone with the court's decision. As per the deal framework, that reciprocal tariff was to come down to 18%, but that becomes infructuous for now.
Tariffs remain on some things
However, Indian exports in steel and aluminum, on which tariffs or duties were imposed under separate statutory authority, remain subject to the existing levies.
US tariffs on Indian goods therefore do not go to zero in full; they revert to pre-IEEPA baseline rates, which for many goods are relatively low under the existing US tariff schedule, but sector-specific tariffs remain in effect.
Can Trump redo the levies?
The tariffs decision also doesn't stop Trump from imposing duties under other laws. While those have more limitations on the speed and severity of Trump's actions — as the US Congress may be involved — top administration officials have said they expect to keep the tariff framework in place under other authorities.
The White House is expected to explore alternative legal pathways, including Section 232 (national security) and Section 301 (unfair trade practices) statutes.
What it means for India
For India, the ruling arrives at a pivotal moment.
New Delhi had been engaged in trade negotiations with Washington, and the tariff cloud had weighed heavily on Indian exporters in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods.
With the IEEPA tariffs now invalidated, Indian businesses stand to gain significant relief in the near term.
The decision is expected to spark a refund push from companies across the country to recover the billions in now-invalidated tariffs they've paid, and Indian importers paying those duties may similarly pursue refund claims. Numbers were not immediately available.
The ruling marks a constraint on Trump's power over trade. But the final shape of the US trade tariff policy on India will depend heavily on what Congress and the White House do next.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAarish Chhabra
Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time.Read More