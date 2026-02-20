SCOTUS quashes Trump tariffs: What happens to India, and India-US trade deal

The US Supreme Court has dismantled President Donald Trump's protectionist agenda, striking down his sweeping global tariffs. That potentially signals a reset for India's exports to the US and complicates the India-US trade deal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at Hyderabad House in Delhi (PTI File Photo)

In a 6-3 ruling, the US Supreme Court found that Trump administration exceeded its constitutional authority by using a 1977 emergency-powers law to unilaterally overhaul the nation’s trade policy. Chief Justice John Roberts stated that while the International Emergency Economic Powers Act allows the US President to respond to foreign threats, it does not grant a “blank check” to impose indefinite, across-the-board taxes.

“The power to levy duties on commerce resides with Congress,” Roberts wrote. “The president cannot simply declare a trade deficit an ‘emergency’ to seize that mantle.”

The India Reset While the interim India-US trade deal reduced US tariffs on India to 18% from 50% through most of last year, the SCOTUS verdict effectively dissolves the legal foundation for the original emergency tariffs.

Economists at the Penn-Wharton Budget Model estimate the US may now be forced to refund upwards of $175 billion collected globally under the invalidated IEEPA authority—a significant portion of which would return to Indian exporters in the textile, chemical, and engineering sectors.

“For Indian industry, this ruling provides immediate relief from the overhang of high reciprocal duties, particularly in our labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, engineering, and chemicals,” Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner at EY India, told Hindustan Times over WhatsApp.

That said, US import duty under Section 232 still continue impacting sectors such as steel, aluminium, automobiles, etc.