500 billion dollar deal, no Russian oil, 18% tariffs: Inside India-US trade deal

Trump said the US would reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent under a new trade deal agreed after his phone call with Modi. Shortly after, Modi confirmed the tariff cut in a post on social media.

In a social media post, PM Modi said he had a “wonderful” conversation with Trump and thanked him for lowering tariffs on Made in India products to 18 per cent. However, the Indian statement did not mention any commitment on stopping Russian oil purchases or reducing all tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, as claimed by Trump.

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a new trade deal with India featuring lower reciprocal tariffs and expanded market access, while claiming that New Delhi would halt purchases of Russian oil and sharply increase imports of American goods. India has now confirmed the tariff reduction portion of the agreement, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the move in a public statement after the call.

“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” Modi wrote.

He added that cooperation between the two countries would unlock “immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation” and said Trump’s leadership was “vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity,” with India fully supporting his efforts for peace.

Modi said he looked forward to working closely with Trump to take the partnership to “unprecedented heights.”

$500 billion purchases, Russian oil halt: Trump's claims In his Truth Social post, Trump said India had agreed to a broader package beyond tariff cuts. He claimed India would reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against US goods to zero and commit to buying more than $500 billion worth of US energy, technology, agricultural products, coal and other goods.

Trump also said India agreed to stop buying Russian oil and instead purchase more energy from the United States and potentially Venezuela, linking the move to efforts to end the Russia–Ukraine war.

While India has confirmed the tariff reduction, it has not publicly confirmed Trump’s claims regarding Russian oil purchases, zero tariffs and non-tariff barriers, or the $500 billion buying commitment.