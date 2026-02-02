PM Modi thanks Trump for announcing India-US trade deal, reducing tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed and welcomed the trade deal with the United States on Monday. “When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” Modi added further. (REUTERS)

“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” he wrote on X.

“President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” the Indian PM added further on his social media post.