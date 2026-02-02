India-US talks LIVE updates: PM Modi and I people who get things done: Trump after trade deal
India-US talks LIVE updates: US ambassador to India Sergio Gor earlier revealed that President Donald Trump has spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump later announced a trade deal with India, and tariffs were lowered to 18%.
India currently faces a 50 per cent tariff from the US. A 25 per cent tariff on India was announced during Trump's Liberation Day exercise in April 2025. A few weeks after this announcement, Trump announced an additional 25 per cent levy on New Delhi due to its purchase of Russian oil.
This levy also paused talks between India and the US on a trade deal. However, delegations from both countries have held regular meetings as part of their bid to close out and seal the bilateral deal.
PM Modi had also spoken with President Trump in December last year, and the two leaders had agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.
During the telephone conversation, the two leaders reviewed the steady progress in India-U.S. bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and global developments.
"Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi had said in a post on X.
India-US talks live updates: What is in trade deal?
According to Donald Trump, India would stop buying Russian oil and reduce non-tariff trade barriers for US goods to zero.
"Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to "BUY AMERICAN," at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
India-US talks live updates: What Donald Trump said
Here is what US President Donald Trump said on US-India trade deal:
"It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to "BUY AMERICAN," at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
India-US talks live updates: Trump announces India-US trade deal; tariffs lowered to 18%
India-US talks live updates: Phone call comes as Jaishankar begins US visit
The phone conversation between Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi took place on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began a three-day visit to Washington.
There have been efforts by the two sides over the last few weeks to address the strain in relations and move forward with finalising the proposed bilateral trade deal.
India-US talks live updates: What has New Delhi said about Modi-Trump phone call?
There is no comment yet by New Delhi on the conversation between PM Modi and US President Trump.
India-US talks live updates: Breakdown of current US tariffs on Indian goods
India-US talks live updates: Washington's praise for New Delhi-Brussels deal
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had last week praised the India-EU Trade deal, saying that India had come out on top with this deal.
"EU is turning to India to try to find a place. The EU is so trade-dependent that they need other outlets if they can't keep sending all their stuff to the United States. I've looked at some of the details of the deal so far. I think India comes out on top on this, frankly," he added during his interview with Fox News.
According to Greer, India is set to gain enhanced access to European markets and may also benefit from expanded mobility provisions. He highlighted India's competitive advantage, pointing to its low-cost labour and growing manufacturing base.
"They get more market access into Europe. It sounds like they have some additional immigration rights. I don't know for sure, but President von der Leyen of the EU has talked about mobility for Indian workers into Europe. So, I think on net, India's going to have a heyday with this," he said.
India-US talks live updates: Donald Trump's comments on India in Davos
In Davos on January 21, US President Donald Trump had expressed confidence over the India-US BTA, noting that the two countries are "going to have a good deal", while praising PM Modi as a close friend and respected leader.
Trump made this comment following his address at the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum."I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He's a fantastic man and a friend of mine, and we are going to have a good deal," Trump said when asked about the India-US trade deal by Moneycontrol.
India-US talks live updates: PM Modi's December phone call with Donald Trump
India-US talks live updates: What did Sergio Gor say?
India-US talks live updates: The backdrop of Modi-Trump call
The Narendra Modi-Donald Trump phone call comes amid speculation of a potential trade deal announcement between India and the US, despite the uncertainties in ties Trump's steep tariffs on Indian exports had created.
India-US talks live updates: Donald Trump admires India Gate
In another post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump admired the India Gate situated in New Delhi and vowed to build a Triumph arc in Washington DC.
India-US talks live updates: Donald Trump teases about India
Before Sergio Gor's post on X, Donald Trump had taken to Truth Social to share a magazine cover featuring him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India-US talks live updates: Trump dials Modi, shares US envoy Gor
