India-US talks LIVE updates: PM Modi and I people who get things done: Trump after trade deal

India currently faces a 50 per cent tariff from the US. A 25 per cent tariff on India was announced during Trump's Liberation Day exercise in April 2025. A few weeks after this announcement, Trump announced an additional 25 per cent levy on New Delhi due to its purchase of Russian oil.

This levy also paused talks between India and the US on a trade deal. However, delegations from both countries have held regular meetings as part of their bid to close out and seal the bilateral deal.

PM Modi had also spoken with President Trump in December last year, and the two leaders had agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.

During the telephone conversation, the two leaders reviewed the steady progress in India-U.S. bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and global developments.

"Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi had said in a post on X.