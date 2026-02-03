India-US trade deal LIVE updates: Delhi to face lower tariffs; Trump claims India to stop buying Russian oil
India-US trade deal LIVE updates: Welcoming the deal, foreign ministe S Jaishankar said that this will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. “It will strengthen ‘Make in India’ endeavors and encourage trusted technology ties,” he wrote on X.
- 6 Mins agoNirmala Sitharaman welcomes trade deal
- 17 Mins agoUS Chamber of Commerce welcomes trade deal
- 25 Mins agoWhat PM Modi said on trade deal | Full post
- 31 Mins agoWhat we know so far about the trade deal
- 49 Mins agoHow Trump announced India-US trade deal | Full post
India-US trade deal LIVE updates: India and the United States reached a much-anticipated trade deal after multiple rounds of negotiations as PM Modi and President Donald Trump announced the deal on Monday evening, prelude of which was given by the US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, just hours ahead. Under the deal, the US President said that India has agreed to stop buying oil from Russia and to buy more oil from the United States and potentially Venezuela. On the other hand, the tariffs on India exports to the US have been reduced to 18% from 25%.
While the post by President Trump on Truth Social only talked about the reciprocal tariffs, a While House official confirmed to HT that the other 25%, which was imposed as a penalty on India for buying Russian oil, will be dropped “as part of India’s agreement to cease Russian oil purchases”. “Final tariff will be 18%,” the official said.
The deal was concluded after both the leaders spoke on Monday. While PM Modi shied away from mentioning trade deal, ministers including Ashwini Vaishnaw and Piyush Goyal confirmed on X that a trade deal has been agreed upon.
India-US trade deal LIVE updates | Key points
What PM Modi said
After US President Donald Trump announced the deal through his Truth Social account, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that it was “wonderful” to speak to his “dear friend” President Trump and thanked on behalf of Indians.
“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” PM Modi wrote.
“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” he added.
What Donald Trump said
While announcing the deal, US President Donald Trump called PM Modi one of his “greatest friends” and said that the two leaders discussed not just trade but also how to end the Ukraine Russia war.
“He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” Trump wrote.
He added that both the nations agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, “whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%.”
“They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to "BUY AMERICAN," at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.
India-US trade deal LIVE updates: Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes trade deal
India-US trade deal LIVE updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it was a good news for 'Made in India' products to face lesser tariffs in the US.
“Good news for #MadeInIndia products. They will now face reduced tariff of 18%. Thanking the leadership of PM @narendramodi and @POTUS for this development. People of our two large democracies stand to benefit,” she added.
India-US trade deal LIVE updates: US Chamber of Commerce welcomes trade deal
India-US trade deal LIVE updates: US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark congratulated India and the US on the reduction of tariffs and non-tariff barriers.
"We congratulate the U.S. and Indian governments on their announcement to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers that will benefit American and Indian companies and workers in both great nations," she said.
"We are optimistic that this is the first step toward a comprehensive trade agreement that will unlock even more private sector collaboration, and we look forward to reviewing the details of the deal," she added.
India-US trade deal LIVE updates: What we know so far about the trade deal
What we know so far about the trade deal
- US to cut reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%
-PM Modi confirmed the 18% tariff rate in a public post
-Trump says a new US–India trade deal is effective immediately
-Trump claims India will buy over $500 billion in US goods
-Trump claims India will reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero
-Trump claims India will stop buying Russian oil and shift purchases to US and possibly Venezuela
-PM Modi's tweet confirms tariff relief but does not mention oil or purchase commitments
