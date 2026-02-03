In India-US trade deal, Shashi Tharoor flags unanswered questions: ‘Need for clarity’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the India-US trade deal on Tuesday, flagging the lack of clarity from the government and urging New Delhi to place the full details of the agreement before Parliament. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor seeks 'clarity' over India-Us trade deal (PTI)

The comments came after months of uncertainty, India and the United States announced what both sides are calling a breakthrough trade agreement, following a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Reacting to the announcement, Shashi Tharoor said there was a “need for clarity”, noting that the government had not shared any concrete details of the agreement with Parliament or the public.

Tharoor pointed out that, so far, the information available was limited to “President Trump’s tweets and press statements, with no details”. He said claims that India would purchase $500 billion worth of US goods and open its markets to American agricultural products raised “serious questions”, particularly because of the potential impact on Indian farmers.