Potential between India-US 'limitless': What Sergio Gor said after trade deal announcement

United States President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with India Monday, saying that American tariffs on India would be reduced from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. "Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening," Gor said after the trade deal announcement. (@DrSJaishankar X)

The US President further said in a post on Truth Social that India had agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and would also purchase $500 billion worth of US energy and tech.

Following the announcement, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the relationship between both countries has “limitless potential.”

“As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!” Gor said in a post on social media platform X.