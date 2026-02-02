Edit Profile
    Potential between India-US 'limitless': What Sergio Gor said after trade deal announcement

    Following the announcement, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the relationship between both countries has “limitless potential.”

    Updated on: Feb 02, 2026 11:13 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    United States President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with India Monday, saying that American tariffs on India would be reduced from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

    "Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening," Gor said after the trade deal announcement. (@DrSJaishankar X)
    The US President further said in a post on Truth Social that India had agreed to stop buying Russian oil, and would also purchase $500 billion worth of US energy and tech.

    “As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!” Gor said in a post on social media platform X.

