High-speed rail corridors will be transformative for economy of Uttar Pradesh: Ashwini Vaishnaw

A day after seven high-speed rail corridors were announced in the Union Budget, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said detailed project reports (DPRs) for the corridors will be prepared soon and construction work is expected to begin within the next few months with strong backing from the Uttar Pradesh government. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

“All trains operating on these high-speed corridors will be 100% electrified,” Vaishnaw said, interacting with the media from Rail Bhavan in New Delhi. He added that the state government has been kept fully in the loop and has extended “substantial support” to the project.

He said ₹92,000-crore railway projects are ongoing in Uttar Pradesh and ₹20,012 crore was given to UP for railway works in the 2026 budget.

Highlighting the significance of the two corridors passing through Uttar Pradesh, the minister said the Delhi–Varanasi high-speed rail line would connect the national capital to the spiritual hub in under four hours, while the Varanasi–Siliguri corridor would link the holy city to Siliguri in less than three hours.

“These corridors will be transformative for Uttar Pradesh’s economy and religious tourism,” Vaishnaw said, describing the project as a “corridor for the masses” that would remain affordable, including for low-income groups.

Vaishnaw’s address was seen via video link at the Lucknow division offices of the Northeastern Railway (NER) and Northern Railway (NR) in the presence of senior railway officials.

The seven proposed high-speed rail corridors announced in the budget are Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi and Varanasi–Siliguri. High-speed rail refers to train services operating at speeds above 250 kmph on dedicated tracks with specially designed infrastructure and rolling stock.

The Delhi-Varanasi corridor is expected to significantly boost pilgrimage tourism, business travel and regional development, while easing pressure on existing rail and air networks. The Varanasi–Siliguri corridor will extend high-speed connectivity to eastern and northeastern India, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a key node in national mobility.