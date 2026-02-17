PM Modi set to visit Israel in second trip since 2017; to discuss trade, defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make his second visit to Israel next week to take forward bilateral relations in areas ranging from trade to security cooperation, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Modi's discussions with Netanyahu will touch on bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, security, defence and counter-terrorism, and regional and global issues (PMO file)

The PM is travelling to Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called off a planned trip to India on at least two occasions last year, the people said. Modi is expected to be in Israel during February 25-26, they said.

The visit is yet to be formally announced by the Indian side, though Netanyahu told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations on Sunday about Modi’s trip.

“Parliament address on the anvil. Who’s coming here next week? Narendra Modi,” Netanyahu said. “Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. Now, you know, India is not a small country. It has 1.4 billion people. India is enormously powerful, enormously popular.”

In 2017, Modi became the first Indian premier to visit Israel. Netanyahu visited India in 2018.

While details of the visit are still being finalised, Modi is expected to address the Israeli Knesset. His discussions with Netanyahu will touch on bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, security, defence and counter-terrorism, and regional and global issues, the people said. There have been a series of high-level visits between the two countries over the past year. The two sides are also engaged in negotiations for a trade deal.