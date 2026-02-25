PM Modi Israel visit live updates: Defence, trade on agenda as Modi begins high-stakes trip today
- 1 Mins agoNetanyahu pitches ‘hexagon’ of alliances
- 32 Mins agoAhead of Modi's visit, Knesset lights up in tri colour
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoWhat's on agenda?
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoPM Modi to begin 2 day visit to Israel today
PM Modi Israel visit live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence his two-day state visit to Israel on Wednesday. The visit marks the prime minister's second visit to Israel in his 10-year tenure as the Indian leader. PM Modi's last visit to Israel was in 2017. As per the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and will also call on the President of Israel Isaac Herzog....Read More
This visit to Tel Aviv aims to “reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies.”
Opposition slams Modi for Israel visit
The Indian National Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. Taking to X, leaders from the opposition party accused the Modi government of abandoning Palestinians.
"Israel’s dispossession and displacement of thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has intensified and drawn worldwide condemnation,' wrote Jairam Ramesh, the party's general secretary and spokesperson.
"Yet the Prime Minister is going to Israel tomorrow (where there is a Modani connection as well) to embrace his good friend Mr. Netanyahu - who faces very serious corruption charges. The Opposition in Israel is threatening to boycott Mr. Modi’s address to the Israeli Parliament to protest how Mr. Netanyahu is destroying the independence of the judiciary in Israel," he said, adding that the Modi government has made cynical and hypocritical statements in support of the Palestinians despite India being among the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine in 1988.
PM Modi Israel visit live updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unveiled a plan to build what he calls a “hexagon” of alliances in and around the Middle East, naming India among key partners.
The proposal came days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his two-day visit from February 25 to 26, during which he is scheduled to address the Knesset and hold talks on technology, trade and security cooperation.
Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu described India as a “global power” and Modi as a “personal” friend, saying, “We will create an entire system, essentially a ‘hexagon’ of alliances around or within the Middle East.”
He specified that this would include “India, Arab nations, African nations, Mediterranean nations (Greece and Cyprus), and nations in Asia that I won’t detail at the moment,” adding, “I will present this in an organised manner.” Read more here
PM Modi Israel visit live updates: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, the Knesset, or Israeli Parliament, was lit up in the Indian tri colours.
PM Modi Israel visit live updates: On his second visit to Israel, the prime minister will meet his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and will also call on the President of Israel Isaac Herzog.
Modi and Netanyahu are set to review the significant progress made in India - Israel Strategic Partnership, and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people to people exchanges.
“The leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the statement issued by the MEA adds further.
PM Modi Israel visit live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his 2-day visit to the state of Israel on Wednesday - February 25.