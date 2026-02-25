PM Modi Israel visit live updates: Defence, trade on agenda as Modi begins high-stakes trip today

Modi and Netanyahu are set to review the significant progress made in India - Israel Strategic Partnership, and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people to people exchanges.

“The leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the statement issued by the MEA adds further.

This visit to Tel Aviv aims to “reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies.”

Opposition slams Modi for Israel visit

The Indian National Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. Taking to X, leaders from the opposition party accused the Modi government of abandoning Palestinians.

"Israel’s dispossession and displacement of thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has intensified and drawn worldwide condemnation,' wrote Jairam Ramesh, the party's general secretary and spokesperson.

"Yet the Prime Minister is going to Israel tomorrow (where there is a Modani connection as well) to embrace his good friend Mr. Netanyahu - who faces very serious corruption charges. The Opposition in Israel is threatening to boycott Mr. Modi’s address to the Israeli Parliament to protest how Mr. Netanyahu is destroying the independence of the judiciary in Israel," he said, adding that the Modi government has made cynical and hypocritical statements in support of the Palestinians despite India being among the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine in 1988.