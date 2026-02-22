Netanyahu calls Modi ‘personal friend’, India ‘global power’ ahead of PM's visit to Israel

In a series of posts on X, Netanyahu called PM Modi “personal friends,” and that they both speak frequently over the phone and also visit one another. Netanyahu also said that he has visited India in the past, and PM Modi has also visited Israel. “We waded together in the waters of the Mediterranean, and much water has flowed since then in the Mediterranean, the Ganges, and the Jordan,” he wrote in the post.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are personal friends,” adding that the two sides will look to strengthen economic, diplomatic and security cooperation. PM Modi will be visiting Israel on February 25-26.

The Israeli president said that PM Modi will arrive on Wednesday and deliver a speech at the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), “I am sure you will all be there,” he added.

Netanyahu says ‘special relationship’ with PM Modi Talking about the relationship between him and PM Modi, Netanyahu wrote, “This week, expression will be given to the special relationship that has been forged over recent years between Israel and the global power that is India, and between myself and its leader, Prime Minister Modi.”

The Israeli PM said that “the fabric of the relationship has grown tighter,” and with PM Modi visiting again the fabric will tighten further through a series of decisions related to strengthening cooperation.

In another tweet, Netanyahu said that he spoke about the “historic” visit of PM Modi. Calling the relationship a “powerful alliance between two global leaders,” he wrote that both countries are partners in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision.