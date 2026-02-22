‘Blatant violation’: Arab nations condemn US ambassador’s remarks on Israel’s right to Middle East

Arab and Muslim nations on Saturday sharply criticised US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee over remarks suggesting Israel would be justified in claiming much of the Middle East. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee (AP)

The backlash followed Huckabee’s comments in an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson that aired Friday.

Carlson referred to a biblical interpretation that the descendants of Abraham were promised land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates and asked whether Israel had a right to that territory.

Huckabee responded that it “would be fine if they took it all,” while adding that Israel was not seeking territorial expansion and had a right to security within the land it legitimately holds, according to a report by The Associated Press.

Huckabee has consistently opposed a two-state solution and has previously questioned the use of the term “Palestinians” for Arab descendants of people who lived in British-controlled Palestine.

In the Carlson interview, Huckabee appeared to temper Carlson’s expansive biblical framing, saying he was “not sure we’d go that far,” while acknowledging it would involve “a big piece of land.”

Criticism by Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia The comments prompted swift criticism from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States.

In separate statements, they described the remarks as extremist, provocative and inconsistent with the stated US position.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry called the comments “extremist rhetoric” and “unacceptable,” and urged the US State Department to clarify its stance. Egypt’s foreign ministry labelled them a “blatant violation” of international law, stating that Israel “has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory or other Arab lands.”

The Arab League warned that such statements risk inflaming religious and national tensions.

There was no immediate response from Israel or the United States.

Since its creation in 1948, Israel’s borders have shifted through wars, ceasefires and peace agreements. In the 1967 war, Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan, Gaza and Sinai from Egypt, and the Golan Heights from Syria. Israel later returned Sinai under a peace deal with Egypt and withdrew from Gaza in 2005.

Israel has tightened its control over the occupied West Bank in recent months, expanding settlement construction and legalising outposts. US President Donald Trump has said he would oppose any Israeli move to annex the territory.

Palestinians have long sought an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with east Jerusalem as its capital, a goal supported by much of the international community.

Israel’s territorial posture has also shifted since the Gaza war began. Under a ceasefire arrangement, Israeli forces withdrew to buffer zones but continue to control significant portions of Gaza.