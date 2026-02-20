Tucker Carlson Israel interview: Alleged ‘interrogation’ video sparks backlash amid detention claims; ‘full-blown liar’

Plenty of Carlson's critics like longtime Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer rushed to slam the former Fox News host. Now, alleged footage of Carlson's interaction with Israeli officials at the airport has emerged, sparking even more ire against the political commentator.

However, Carlson's version of events was contradicted by Huckabee himself, and a spokesperson from the US embassy there. They denied Carlson was detained and said he'd ‘received the same passport control questions that countless visitors to Israel including Ambassador Huckabee and other diplomats receive as part of normal entrance and exit from Israel.’

Tucker Carlson was caught in the middle of a controversy after a report published his claims of being detained in Israel . The Daily Mail reported that Carlson had claimed he was detained there at the airport when he'd gone to interview US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

The alleged video shows three people at a desk. They appear to be signing some paperwork. After they are done, one of them stands next to a person whose face is blurred out. This individual hands over a phone to the third person who clicks a photo of the two of them together. The men then make their way away from the desk.

The person who placed his arm around the man with the blurred face for the photo is alleged to be Carlson in the video that has surfaced online. It has been shared widely among pro Israeli profiles on social media. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

New video draws more backlash against Tucker Carlson With the new video being circulated the ire against Carlson has grown. Eyal Yakoby, an internet personality, commented “Tucker Carlson is a total fraud.”

Loomer also joined in, saying “Absolute proof Tucker Carlson is a full blown liar and Jew hating propagandist! Share this with everyone. Tucker planted a fake story and the video proves he lied. How can anyone take this Islamic propagandist seriously ever again?”.

Indian-American right-wing commentator Dinesh D'Souza was also critical and wrote “Tucker’s narrative falls apart, again…. Here’s Tucker being “detained” in Israel…,” sharing the video on his profile.

Carlson is yet to respond to the recent controversy or the alleged video. He most recently put out a video seeking to explore how Israel treats Christians. “We spoke to one whose family has lived there since Jesus. His story is shocking,” Carlson wrote, sharing his video.