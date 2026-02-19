Tucker Carlson 'detained' in Israel? Report sparks backlash against arrest claims; ‘something is off’

Tucker Carlson is facing a lot of flak online after a report where he claimed to have been detained in Israel. The former Fox News host claimed he and his staff were detained on Wednesday after an interview with President Donald Trump's ambassador to the country, as per Daily Mail. Tucker Carlson had gone to interview Mike Huckabee in Israel following an online spat. (AP)

However, given that many online have criticized Carlson's stance on Israel, the recent reports have sparked backlash against the 56-year-old.

Carlson had gone to Tel Aviv to interview Mike Huckabee who had challenged Carlson to speak to him directly after an online spat about the nation's treatment of Christians. The conservative commentator, who's often been against Israel's actions in Gaza, took Huckabee up on the offer.

Once Carlson landed in Israel, he was slammed by critics about purportedly not leaving the airport. However, he told the publication that after the interview, Israeli officials had confiscated his passport and taken his executive producer to an interrogation room.

“Men who identified themselves as airport security took our passports, hauled our executive producer into a side room and then demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador Huckabee about. It was bizarre. We’re now out of the country,” Carlson told the publication.

However, news of Carlson's alleged detention did not go down well with many online.

Reactions to Tucker Carlson detained report “Tucker now free but furious…Diplomatic crisis brewing?,” one person asked on X. Another added, “The USA funds their wars, and they treat American citizens like suspects? Time to CUT THE AID!.”

Meanwhile, some did not side with Carlson. “He was not detained by Israel border police and questioned as to what his interview with Mike Huckabee was about. He chose not to leave the confines of Ben Gurion Airport. Who’s payroll is he on?,” one person remarked.

Another added, “Something is off about this,” sharing the Mail report. One person also alleged that Jack Posobiec, a longtime friend of the late Charlie Kirk, ‘laughed’ when he heard of Carlson's alleged detention. “Tucker’s drama stories never end,” the person wrote. “And here you go, just as we thought... Tucker Carlson cried in the Daily that Israeli officials detained him following his interview with Ambassador Mike Huckabee,” another added.

The Daily Mail reported citing sources that the Israeli government had not initially wanted to grant Carlson entry, which prompted a delicate negotiation with the State Department. However, in the end, they decided not to bar him from entering to avoid a ‘diplomatic incident’.