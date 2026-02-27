US Iran tensions live: Geneva talks end with signs of progress, but US strikes threat looms over Iran

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV that the talks "made very good progress and entered into the elements of an agreement very seriously, both in the nuclear field and in the sanctions field".

Araghchi also hinted at the next round of negotiations "perhaps less than a week", with technical talks at the UN's nuclear agency to begin in Vienna on Monday.

While the immediate threat from US on Iran may have been averted with the latest round of negotiations, US President Donald Trump had last Thursday set a deadline of 15 days for Iran to reach a deal.

Iran has insisted the discussions focus solely on its nuclear programme, the US wants Tehran's missile programme and its support for militant groups in the region curtailed.