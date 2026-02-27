US Iran tensions live: Geneva talks end with signs of progress, but US strikes threat looms over Iran
The third round of talks between Washington and Tehran concluded in Geneva on Thursday. Though there was some progress during the discussions, the negotiations did not lead to a breakthrough amid massive US military buildup in Middle East.
- 1 Mins agoDid UN nuclear chief join the Geneva talks?
- 18 Mins agoWhat Iran said on Geneva talks
- 23 Mins agoVery good progress, says Iran
- 39 Mins agoTechnical-level talks in Vienna next week
- 49 Mins agoGeneva talks conclude with signs of progress
The talks between Iran and US, with Oman as the mediator, ended on Thursday in Geneva, though a breakthrough between the two sides continues to remain out of sight. Tehran and Washington will resume talks soon after consultations and technical-level discussions, scheduled to take place next week in Vienna, Omani foreign minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said.
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV that the talks "made very good progress and entered into the elements of an agreement very seriously, both in the nuclear field and in the sanctions field".
Araghchi also hinted at the next round of negotiations "perhaps less than a week", with technical talks at the UN's nuclear agency to begin in Vienna on Monday.
While the immediate threat from US on Iran may have been averted with the latest round of negotiations, US President Donald Trump had last Thursday set a deadline of 15 days for Iran to reach a deal.
Iran has insisted the discussions focus solely on its nuclear programme, the US wants Tehran's missile programme and its support for militant groups in the region curtailed.
"It concluded with the mutual understanding that we will continue to engage in a more detailed manner on matters that are essential to any deal—including sanctions termination and nuclear-related steps," Araghchi wrote on X as he said that technical-level talks will be held in Vienna in the 'coming days'.
