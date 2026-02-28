Ayatollah Ali Khamenei family: Know about Iranian Supreme leader's wife, children and grandkids

The United States and Israel have initiated a new series of strikes on Iran, once again disrupting negotiations concerning Iran’s nuclear program. Among the locations targeted on Saturday in Tehran, Iran’s capital, were sites associated with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader since 1989, has a contentious history with the West. Married (AFP)

Where is Khamenei? Khamenei whereabouts remain uncertain. The Reuters news agency reported a source stating that Khamenei was not present in Tehran and had been moved to a secure location.

Who is Khamenei? The 86-year-old Islamic scholar has served as Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989, following the late founder of the Islamic Republic, the charismatic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who returned from exile and led Iran’s 1979 revolution that ousted the US ally and shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. He possesses ultimate authority over all branches of government, the military, and the judiciary, while also serving as the nation’s spiritual leader.

Throughout his tenure, Khamenei has endured a contentious relationship with the West, facing severe sanctions and multiple waves of domestic protests regarding economic and human rights issues. He has labeled the US as Iran’s “number one enemy,” with Israel closely following behind.

Officials from both the US and Israel have previously made threats directed at Khamenei.

In June, following the 12-day conflict involving US-Israeli assaults on Iran and Tehran's response against Israel, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, stated that dictators like Khamenei "cannot continue to exist."

Last year, Trump asserted Khamenei would be an “easy target” if the US decided to chase him.

However, Khamenei has consistently asserted that Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon and that its nuclear program is solely intended for civilian applications. Both US intelligence and the UN nuclear watchdog have found no evidence stating that Iran is seeking to create an atomic weapon, despite the narrative promoted by Israel and certain members of the Trump administration.

Amid the escalating conflict, many people on social media have started asking questions about Khamenei's family.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei family While limited information is available regarding Khamenei's family life, he is married and has six children. Several of his relatives reside abroad, with some of his nephews and grandsons living in Paris. However, his sons and daughters reside with him in Iran.

Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, the wife of Khamenei, seldom makes public appearances. Her father, Mohammad Esmaeil Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, was a well-known businessman in Mashhad, and her brother Hassan previously served as the deputy director of the state broadcaster IRIB, as per Iran International.

It is public that he has three daughters named Hoda, Meysam, and Bushra. Additionally, he has several grandchildren, but only the name of one grandson, Mohammad Bagher Khamenei, has been disclosed.