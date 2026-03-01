'American forces killed': Iran claims to have 'destroyed' US naval base in Kuwait
Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for missile and drone strikes on US bases in Kuwait, alleging significant damage and casualties.
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Sunday claimed it struck a US naval base in Kuwait with ballistic missiles and drones. The attack came amid a dramatic escalation in the region after the United States and Israel launched a coordinated assault on Iran, and Tehran confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the strikes.
IRGC claims base ‘destroyed’
In what it called “Announcement No. 4,” the IRGC said the American naval base in the Abdullah Mubarak area of Kuwait was hit by four ballistic missiles and 12 drones, alleging that infrastructure was destroyed and “a large number” of US forces were killed and injured.
The statement, posted by the Iranian Embassy in India, further claimed:
"An MSP ship carrying ammunition for American vessels was hit by four drones at the Jebel Ali anchorage and “completely disabled.”
An MST-class combat support ship carrying fuel for American vessels was struck by Iranian Qadr 380 missiles.
The IRGC Navy, along with the air force, would keep “the gates of hell open” to enemy units.
The announcement was part of what Iran described as the fifth wave of “Operation True Promise 4” in the Indian Ocean."
'Attack' in Kuwait
There was no immediate independent confirmation from either the Kuwait government or US of the scale of damage described by Iran.
Kuwait’s civil aviation authority earlier said a drone targeted the main international airport, injuring several employees. The state-run news agency also reported that three troops were injured by shrapnel from strikes that hit Ali Al-Salem air base.
The US military, however, said it was looking into reports and had not confirmed casualties at its bases in the region. It earlier reported “no US casualties and minimal damage” despite what it described as “hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks.”
Escalation after US-Israel strikes on Iran
The strikes on Kuwait are part of a wider cycle of retaliation that began after a massive US-Israel operation targeted Iran’s military infrastructure, including Revolutionary Guard command facilities, air defences, missile and drone launch sites.
Iranian state television and IRNA reported that Khamenei, 86, was killed in the joint airstrikes on his Tehran office. His death marks a seismic moment in Iranian politics and has raised fears of deeper instability across the region.
US President Donald Trump confirmed the killing and urged Iranians to “take over” their government once operations conclude. Iran’s Cabinet vowed that the “great crime will never go unanswered,” and senior officials warned of unprecedented retaliation.
Middle East on edge
Iran has launched missiles and drones not only at Israel but also at US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Saudi Arabia said it repelled an Iranian attack targeting its capital and eastern region. In the UAE, a drone strike reportedly killed one person in Abu Dhabi, while debris from interceptions caused fires in Dubai.
Airspace closures across Israel, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain have disrupted global air travel, stranding thousands. Markets are also bracing for potential disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil supplies.
