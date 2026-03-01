'American forces killed': Iran claims to have 'destroyed' US naval base in Kuwait

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Sunday claimed it struck a US naval base in Kuwait with ballistic missiles and drones. The attack came amid a dramatic escalation in the region after the United States and Israel launched a coordinated assault on Iran, and Tehran confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the strikes. A drone view shows Kuwait City, in the aftermath of strikes by Israel and the US on Iran, in Kuwait (REUTERS)

IRGC claims base ‘destroyed’ In what it called “Announcement No. 4,” the IRGC said the American naval base in the Abdullah Mubarak area of Kuwait was hit by four ballistic missiles and 12 drones, alleging that infrastructure was destroyed and “a large number” of US forces were killed and injured.

The statement, posted by the Iranian Embassy in India, further claimed:

"An MSP ship carrying ammunition for American vessels was hit by four drones at the Jebel Ali anchorage and “completely disabled.”

An MST-class combat support ship carrying fuel for American vessels was struck by Iranian Qadr 380 missiles.

The IRGC Navy, along with the air force, would keep “the gates of hell open” to enemy units.

The announcement was part of what Iran described as the fifth wave of “Operation True Promise 4” in the Indian Ocean."