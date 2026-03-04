Who was Declan Coady? GoFundMe launched for US soldier killed in Iran war, ‘Light in the lives of those who knew him’

One of the US service members killed by an Iranian drone strike during Operation Epic Fury has been identified by the Pentagon as Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. Three others who lost their lives along with Coady were Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Fla.; and Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska. Who was Declan Coady? GoFundMe launched for US soldier, 20, killed in Iran war (GoFundMe)

The Pentagon has confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

Who was Declan Coady? Coady was assigned to the Army Reserve’s 103rd Sustainment Command, which is based in Des Moines, Iowa, as were the three other soldiers, the New York Post reported. A GoFundMe has been launched after his death.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds honored Coady in a statement, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, which read, “Today, we mourn the loss of Sergeant Declan Coady, a young Iowan who heroically answered his nation’s call to duty and gave the ultimate sacrifice. Kevin and I offer our deepest condolences to his family and ask all Iowans to join us in prayer for their healing and comfort.”

GoFundMe launched for Declan Coady A GoFundMe launched for Coady described him as “a son, a family member, a friend, and a light in the lives of those who knew him.” It added that he “served his country with honor, courage, and dedication, embodying the very best of what it means to wear the uniform.”

“No family is ever prepared for the sudden loss of a child. During this incredibly difficult time, we are asking for support to help ease the financial burden facing the Coady family. Funds raised will assist with funeral and memorial expenses, travel costs, and other unexpected expenses as they navigate this heartbreaking time,” the page said.

At the time of writing this article, $39,085 had been raised of the $75K goal.

The drone strike that killed the soldiers came a day after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, which then launched retaliatory strikes. The operation resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which US President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”.