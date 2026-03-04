Who was Declan Coady? GoFundMe launched for US soldier killed in Iran war, ‘Light in the lives of those who knew him’
One of the US service members killed by an Iranian drone strike has been identified by the Pentagon as Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.
One of the US service members killed by an Iranian drone strike during Operation Epic Fury has been identified by the Pentagon as Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. Three others who lost their lives along with Coady were Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Fla.; and Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska.
The Pentagon has confirmed that the incident is under investigation.
Who was Declan Coady?
Coady was assigned to the Army Reserve’s 103rd Sustainment Command, which is based in Des Moines, Iowa, as were the three other soldiers, the New York Post reported. A GoFundMe has been launched after his death.
Read More | When will US-Iran war end? Trump makes big 'unlimited weapons supply' claim
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds honored Coady in a statement, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, which read, “Today, we mourn the loss of Sergeant Declan Coady, a young Iowan who heroically answered his nation’s call to duty and gave the ultimate sacrifice. Kevin and I offer our deepest condolences to his family and ask all Iowans to join us in prayer for their healing and comfort.”
GoFundMe launched for Declan Coady
A GoFundMe launched for Coady described him as “a son, a family member, a friend, and a light in the lives of those who knew him.” It added that he “served his country with honor, courage, and dedication, embodying the very best of what it means to wear the uniform.”
“No family is ever prepared for the sudden loss of a child. During this incredibly difficult time, we are asking for support to help ease the financial burden facing the Coady family. Funds raised will assist with funeral and memorial expenses, travel costs, and other unexpected expenses as they navigate this heartbreaking time,” the page said.
Read More | Trump shares important message for US citizens in Middle East amid Operation Epic Fury, ‘If you want to come home…’
At the time of writing this article, $39,085 had been raised of the $75K goal.
The drone strike that killed the soldiers came a day after the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, which then launched retaliatory strikes. The operation resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which US President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More