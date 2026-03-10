Iranian women players' national anthem row explained: Trump intervenes amid ‘extremely worrying’ situation
Following backlash for not singing the national anthem, Iranian female athletes may face danger upon returning home.
Beau Busch, the president of the FIFPRO players' union for Asia/Oceania, urged on Monday to guarantee the safety of the Iranian national team players who took part in the Asian Cup in Australia, following accusations of treachery in their homeland for not singing the Persian national anthem before a match.
Speaking at a press conference, Busch stated, “The reality at the moment is that we cannot communicate with the players. It is extremely worrying. This is not new. This has been happening since the crackdown intensified in January and February,.”
"We are very concerned for the players, but our responsibility right now is to do everything we can to try to ensure their safety," the FIFPRO President added, as per Australian public broadcaster ABC.
Also Read: Why is Iranian women soccer team seeking asylum in Australia? Know what threats the ‘wartime traitors’ are facing
National anthem controversy
This issue arises following the players' decision not to sing the national anthem last Monday, during their first appearance in the competition in a match against South Korea, amid the ongoing war in Iran.
The players' choice to remain silent during Iran's anthem was described by a commentator on Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting as the "pinnacle of dishonour"
Later, the team sang the anthem and performed a salute before their second match against Australia, raising concerns among human rights advocates that the women may have been pressured by government officials.
A petition backs Iranian women team
Meanwhile, a petition directed to the Australian government sought asylum for the athletes. “After the match, the Iranian state media publicly condemned the players harshly, calling their conduct treasonous in times of war and demanding that they be treated as traitors.”
The petition further raise "concern for the safety and well-being" that female athletes may face upon their return to the Persian nation and has already surpassed 68,500 signatures.
Also Read: Who was Benjamin N. Pennington? Highly decorated soldier from Kentucky identified as 7th American killed in Iran war
'It's a really challenging situation,' says Busch
The athletes, who performed the national anthem during their second and third matches, wrapped up their involvement in the tournament on Sunday evening and are anticipated to head back to their homeland, although the specific date remains uncertain.
Last night, as the players' bus departed from the stadium, a group of demonstrators attempted to halt the vehicle, chanting "save our girls!", as per a public broadcaster SBS.
Busch stated that the union is collaborating with FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and the Australian government to ensure that "every possible pressure is applied" to safeguard the players, regardless of whether they choose to remain in Australia or return to their home country. "It's a really challenging situation," he remarked.
Australian govt under pressure
As of now, neither Prime Minister Anthony Albanese nor Immigration Minister Tony Burke has provided any comments regarding the issue, while Foreign Minister Penny Wong refrained from directly addressing the request during an interview with the public broadcaster ABC.
On Monday, President Donald Trump stated that Albanese informed him that five members of the Iranian national women's football team had been "taken care of" due to concerns that they might face punishment.
“Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way,” Trump stated in a Truth Social Post after speaking to the Australian PM. “Some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don’t return.”
Iran's qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, their first since 2002, has been celebrated by activists advocating for gender equality, particularly in light of the oppression enforced by the Iranian regime on women, including the mandatory wearing of the veil in public areas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More