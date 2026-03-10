Iranian women players' national anthem row explained: Trump intervenes amid ‘extremely worrying’ situation

Beau Busch, the president of the FIFPRO players' union for Asia/Oceania, urged on Monday to guarantee the safety of the Iranian national team players who took part in the Asian Cup in Australia, following accusations of treachery in their homeland for not singing the Persian national anthem before a match. The Iranian women's national football team faces potential danger upon returning home after criticism for their anthem protests.

Speaking at a press conference, Busch stated, “The reality at the moment is that we cannot communicate with the players. It is extremely worrying. This is not new. This has been happening since the crackdown intensified in January and February,.”

"We are very concerned for the players, but our responsibility right now is to do everything we can to try to ensure their safety," the FIFPRO President added, as per Australian public broadcaster ABC.

National anthem controversy This issue arises following the players' decision not to sing the national anthem last Monday, during their first appearance in the competition in a match against South Korea, amid the ongoing war in Iran.

The players' choice to remain silent during Iran's anthem was described by a commentator on Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting as the "pinnacle of dishonour"

Later, the team sang the anthem and performed a salute before their second match against Australia, raising concerns among human rights advocates that the women may have been pressured by government officials.