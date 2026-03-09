Why is Iranian women soccer team seeking asylum in Australia? Know what threats the ‘wartime traitors’ are facing

Five players from the Iran women’s national soccer team have allegedly defected during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Australia and are presently being housed in a safe location managed by the Australian Federal Police. Concerns grow over the safety of Iranian women's soccer players in Australia after they protested during the national anthem.

According to The Athletic, the athletes departed their team hotel on the Gold Coast on Monday evening, local time, with the help of authorities. Their absence was subsequently recognized when they did not show up for the team’s planned dinner.

This situation arises amidst increasing concerns for the safety of Iranian players due to heightened geopolitical tensions and threats aimed at the team.

Worries around their return to Iran Concerns have grown regarding the Iranian team's intended return home after their elimination from the tournament on Sunday, which followed a defeat in the group stage against the Philippines women's national football team.

Nevertheless, the focus has transitioned from the outcomes on the field to the safety of the players upon their return to Iran.

The global footballers' union FIFPRO, in conjunction with human rights advocates, has called upon the Government of Australia and the tournament organizers to contemplate prolonging the team's stay in the country until their safety can be assured.

Donald Trump intervenes: ‘They will most likely be killed’ in Iran On Monday, US President Donald Trump stated that Australia is committing a "terrible humanitarian mistake" by permitting the return of Iran's national women's soccer team to their home country, urging the Prime Minister of Australia to grant asylum to the team members.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing ​the Iran National Woman's ⁠Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed.”

“The US will take them if you won’t.”