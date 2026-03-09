Why is Iranian women soccer team seeking asylum in Australia? Know what threats the ‘wartime traitors’ are facing
Five players from the Iran women's national football team have allegedly defected during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, seeking refuge in Australia.
Five players from the Iran women’s national soccer team have allegedly defected during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Australia and are presently being housed in a safe location managed by the Australian Federal Police.
According to The Athletic, the athletes departed their team hotel on the Gold Coast on Monday evening, local time, with the help of authorities. Their absence was subsequently recognized when they did not show up for the team’s planned dinner.
This situation arises amidst increasing concerns for the safety of Iranian players due to heightened geopolitical tensions and threats aimed at the team.
Worries around their return to Iran
Concerns have grown regarding the Iranian team's intended return home after their elimination from the tournament on Sunday, which followed a defeat in the group stage against the Philippines women's national football team.
Nevertheless, the focus has transitioned from the outcomes on the field to the safety of the players upon their return to Iran.
The global footballers' union FIFPRO, in conjunction with human rights advocates, has called upon the Government of Australia and the tournament organizers to contemplate prolonging the team's stay in the country until their safety can be assured.
Donald Trump intervenes: ‘They will most likely be killed’ in Iran
On Monday, US President Donald Trump stated that Australia is committing a "terrible humanitarian mistake" by permitting the return of Iran's national women's soccer team to their home country, urging the Prime Minister of Australia to grant asylum to the team members.
In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman's Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed.”
“The US will take them if you won’t.”
All on national anthem controversy
The row erupted when the Iranian team declined to sing the national anthem before their first match at Asian Cup match against the South Korea women’s national football team on March 2. Their act was broadly seen as a protest against the authorities in Iran and labelled as the "pinnacle of dishonour".
This action led to a strong reaction from Iranian state media, with presenter Mohammad Reza Shahbazi labeling the players as "wartime traitors" and proposing that such behavior should face harsher penalties.
Later, the team sang the anthem and executed a military salute before their next matches against the Australia women’s national soccer team and the Philippines.
Will Australia offer asylum?
In response to inquiries about whether Australia would provide asylum to the players, Matt Thistlethwaite, the assistant minister for foreign affairs and trade, stated that the government could not discuss specific situations due to privacy concerns.
The Iranian team had journeyed to Australia just before a significant intensification of the conflict in the Middle East.
Australia backs women's team of Iran
Several Australians have signed petitions calling on the government to take action, cautioning that the players are in an "impossible situation," and emphasizing that any coerced return could jeopardize their lives or the safety of their family members back home.
"These concerns are immediate and serious. In their opening match, members of the team reportedly remained silent during the Iranian national anthem,'' the petition states.
"Credible reporting has also raised concerns that regime-connected personnel are embedded with the delegation, that players are not allowed to move freely, and that their communications are restricted.
"Australia is hosting this tournament. That carries not only logistical responsibilities, but moral ones ... These players should not be let to go back into danger because they displayed conscience, dignity, or fear in public view."
A week after the US and Israel's attack on Iran, the situation remains tense, with more than 1,332 fatalities reported in Tehran, as per Marca.
