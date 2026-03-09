Gautam Gambhir brings up India’s ODI record, hasn’t forgotten Australia, New Zealand debacles: ‘Had it been our era…’

India’s dominance continues in ICC tournaments! Going all the way back to the 2023 ODI World Cup, India have lost only two matches across more than thirty matches in four tournaments, with three trophies in two formats to their name. India is making it count, translating success into trophies – and it is easy to argue that it is their era in the white-ball game. But when this question was posed to head coach Gautam Gambhir in the press conference following India’s win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, there was no resting on their laurels. The Indian coach was quick to point out that work needs to be done, particularly in ODI cricket, where standards have slightly slipped. Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in conversation during an India training session. (PTI)

Also Read: Gambhir dedicates win to Dravid and Laxman, thanks Agarkar before revealing who stood by him during ‘all the lows’ The next assignment for India in terms of major tournaments is the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa – but for Gambhir, it is a matter of taking it day by day, match by match, until then to earn that kind of stature.

“I won’t talk about white ball cricket as a whole, because in white ball cricket, we have lost two of the previous three series in the ODI format,” pointed out Gambhir. “If it was our era, we wouldn’t lose those two series. ICC, yes, that’s a completely different ballgame. The pressure is different.”

‘I don’t believe in eras' India lost the ODI series when they travelled to Australia late in 2025, but more disappointingly were outplayed by New Zealand in January this year – a series at home they would have expected to win. With a high-quality, experienced team, there were no excuses – it is only about getting better step by step, and Gambhir is a coach who certainly believes that.

“I don’t believe in eras. You have to turn up every day. When you’re playing a match or for your country, you want to win every game,” he explained.

“There’s no if or but, or any such thing as bilateral, ICC trophy, World Cup. There is a lot of privilege for those in the dressing room who get to represent the country. There are lakhs of kids who want to be here. Thousands who want to be in my position, lakhs who would want to be where Surya is and with the boys in the dressing room,” the coach pointed out to his charges, pointing out how even a bilateral series holds all the weight in the world for fans and people who look up to these international superstars.

“We can never take anything for granted when we wear this jersey. I can’t differentiate between bilaterals and ICC at all,” he concluded, and the message is clear – the job is not done, and there is distance to cover yet.