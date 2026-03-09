Who was Benjamin N. Pennington? Highly decorated soldier from Kentucky identified as 7th American killed in Iran war

The seventh American soldier to lose his life in the conflict with Iran was a highly decorated member of the Army’s prestigious 1st Space Brigade, which plays a vital role in air defense systems, officials reported on Monday. Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, a decorated soldier from the 1st Space Brigade, died from injuries sustained during an Iranian strike at Prince Sultan Air Base (U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command)

Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, from Glendale, Kentucky, died on Sunday due to injuries he incurred a week prior during Iran’s retaliatory strike at the Prince Sultan Air Base, where he was deployed in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, 1st Space Brigade commander Col. Michael Dyer said, “Sgt. Pennington was a dedicated and experienced noncommissioned officer who led with strength, professionalism, and sense of duty,” NY Post reported.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family, friends, and fellow soldiers. We remain dedicated to providing comfort and support at this time and will forever honor his legacy and ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” Dyer added.

Kentucky Governor pays tribute Meanwhile, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear expressed his condolences regarding the loss of the state native, who joined the Army as a 92Y, unit supply specialist, in 2017.

The Governor dubbed Pennington a “hero” who gave everything while serving the country.

Who was Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington? Pennington was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, located at Fort Carson in Colorado.

The Army’s Space Brigade, which is deployed across six countries globally, enhances the military’s capabilities in missile warning, GPS tracking, and long-distance satellite communications for troops.

During his years of service, Pennington received several accolades, including three Army Commendation Medals and a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, as reported by DVIDS.

The fallen soldier was posthumously elevated to the rank of staff sergeant.

Following the initiation of Operation Epic Fury on February 28, Iran commenced extensive retaliatory strikes throughout the Middle East, specifically targeting American installations in the area.

On March 1, the Prince Sultan Air Base was one of the facilities that came under attack, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps declaring that it launched missiles and drones at the base.

US authorities have stated that the incident remains under investigation.

Pennington marks the seventh American casualty in the ongoing conflict with Iran, which has now entered its second week. Six additional persons lost their lives during an Iranian assault on an American installation in Kuwait.