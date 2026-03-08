Who was Sorffly Davius? NYC cop dies after ‘medical episode’ while deployed to Kuwait amid Operation Epic Fury
The NYPD has announced that Police Officer Sorffly Davius, who was deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Epic Fury, died after a “medical episode.”
The United States unleashed various weaponry against Iranian targets on February 28, including suicide drones, Tomahawk cruise missiles and stealth fighters. It also used, for the first time in combat, low-cost one-way attack drones modeled after Iranian designs.
Operation Epic Fury resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which US President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”. Khamenei died shortly after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury, a major military operation with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Khamenei’s office.
Who was Sorffly Davius?
NYPD News said in an X post that Davius, who “died as a result of a medical episode while deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Epic Fury,” served in the 42nd Infantry Division in the U.S. Army National Guard and rose to the rank of Major.
“In 2014, he began his service with the NYPD where he was assigned to the 79th Precinct,” the NYPD added. “Today, and always, we keep his family in our thoughts and prayers. May we never forget Officer Davius’ sacrifice and may his memory be a blessing.”
Tributes pour in
Many remembered Davius in emotional social media posts, including Congressman Mike Lawler, who wrote on X, “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the loss of NYPD Police Officer Sorffly Davius, who passed away following a medical episode while deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Epic Fury. He served our nation with honor in the U.S. Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division, rising to the rank of Major, before joining the NYPD in 2014. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and the entire NYPD. May his memory be a blessing, and may we never forget his service and sacrifice.”
Speaker of the New York City Council, Julie Menin, wrote, “I’m incredibly saddened by the passing of NYPD Officer Sorffly Davius, who was serving our country in Kuwait as a Major in the U.S. Army National Guard. His loved ones are in my thoughts, and I join New Yorkers across the five boroughs in mourning his loss.”
“Devastated by the loss of Major Davius, a true Citizen Soldier, devoted husband, and father,” wrote Kathy Hochul. “I’ve personally conveyed my condolences to his wife and am keeping his loved ones in my thoughts. We’re continuing to pray for the safety of all who protect us, at home and abroad.”
