What is Kharg Island? Trump considering to seize Iran's oil lifeline amid Middle East conflict

The Trump administration is considering a range of special forces operations within Iran, which may involve a raid to capture Kharg Island, as per Axios. Amidst ongoing Middle East tensions, the Trump administration considers operations against Iran's Kharg Island, critical for oil exports. (AFP)

What is Iran's Kharg Island? As the conflict in the Middle East progressed into its second week, Iran's Kharg Island, a small yet strategically significant piece of land situated in the northern Persian Gulf, has remained untouched by the U.S. and Israeli military forces.

This coral island, located approximately 15 miles from the Iranian mainland, is central to Iran's oil industry.

It is estimated that nearly 90% of the nation's crude oil exports transit through this island before tankers navigate the Strait of Hormuz.

Before the commencement of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, it was reported that Tehran significantly increased its production at Kharg, elevating output to almost 4 million barrels per day, as per the energy analytics firm Kpler — approaching record levels and substantially exceeding its typical baseline of approximately 1.5 million barrels daily.

The economic significance of Kharg Island to Iran renders it especially susceptible to potential military threats. However, experts suggest that any effort to capture it would likely necessitate a ground troop operation, which the U.S. seems hesitant to pursue.

Experts further state that if Washington aims to intensify pressure beyond airstrikes, capturing or incapacitating Kharg Island’s oil infrastructure could strip Tehran of one of its most crucial financial resources. Given its pivotal role in global energy supply chains, any assault on the island might also cause a sharp increase in international oil prices, rendering it one of the most critical targets in the ongoing Gulf conflict.

Former Pentagon adviser speaks about possible attack on Kharg Island Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon adviser on Iran and Iraq, stated that an attack on Kharg could considerably undermine the regime’s capacity to finance its military operations and sustain domestic authority, reported Ynet News.

Rubin mentioned that he has highlighted the island’s strategic importance to officials in Washington and believes that discussions have taken place within the US National Security Council. However, he expressed uncertainty regarding whether the matter has reached the small circle of advisers believed to influence Trump’s decisions concerning the Gulf war.

Kharg Island: A look at past conflict During the Iran hostage crisis of 1979, US President Jimmy Carter received counsel suggesting that seizing the island could provide Washington with leverage over Tehran; however, he ultimately opted against this action.

In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan authorized strikes on various Iranian offshore export facilities following Tehran's mining of the Strait of Hormuz, although Kharg itself was not among the targets.

The oil terminal on the island sustained significant damage during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s due to attacks by Iraqi forces. Despite this, Iran reconstructed the facility and resumed operations, as per Politico-owned E&E News.

Israel and US to attack Iran's Kharg Island? Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid recently stated that targeting Kharg’s oil infrastructure could lead to the downfall of Iran’s economy.

Tehran has cautioned that such an assault would provoke retaliation against energy infrastructure throughout the region.

“Israel should destroy all of Iran’s oil fields and energy industry on Kharg Island. That would collapse Iran’s economy and bring down the regime,” Lapid stated on X.

On the other hand, officials in the Trump administration have considered several strategies, such as taking control of Kharg Island along with its oil facilities or conducting commando raids to obtain Iran's enriched uranium reserves, as reported by Axios. In an interview with ABC, when questioned about the potential for these operations, Trump did not dismiss the idea, stating, "Everything is on the table."