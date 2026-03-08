Scary scenes from Tehran oil depot emerge after Israeli strikes; Trump gives bombshell remark

Additional strikes hit a fuel depot in northwestern Tehran, where an AFP journalist reported flames and thick smoke rising from the site.

Earlier in the day, Iranian state media reported that an oil depot in southern Tehran, near the capital’s main refinery complex, was hit. The ILNA news agency noted that the refinery was not damaged. An AFP journa

“The military forces of the Iranian terror regime make direct and frequent use of these fuel tanks to operate military infrastructure. Through them, the Iranian terror regime distributes fuel to various consumers, including military entities in Iran,” the IDF says in a statement. Officials further added that the strike ‘constitutes an additional step in deepening the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime’.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday confirmed that it bombed several Iranian fuel depots in Tehran. This comes as several videos from the scene emerged, showing fire and explosions from the Shahran oil depot.

Trump makes bombshell remark Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Saturday blamed Iran for what the country's authorities said was a deadly strike on a school in the southern county of Minab.

"We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

According to Iranian authorities, a strike hit a girls' elementary school last Saturday, killing more than 150 people, mostly students. Israel and the United States have not claimed responsibility for the reported attack.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Friday they had targeted a US base in the UAE that they alleged had been used as a launchpad for the strike.

"Al-Dhafra air base, belonging to American terrorists in the region, was targeted using drones and precision missiles," the Guards said in a statement broadcast on state TV.

The Pentagon has confirmed it is investigating, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the US would "not deliberately target a school."

The New York Times reported Thursday that US military statements indicating forces were attacking naval targets near the Strait of Hormuz, where a Revolutionary Guards' base is located, “suggest they were most likely to have carried out the strike.”

(With AFP inputs)