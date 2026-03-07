Iran US ‘war’ news LIVE updates: Blast in Jerusalem after Iran missile alert, air attacks at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport

Israel announced it had launched a “broad-scale wave of strikes” targeting government facilities in Tehran early Saturday, according to AFP. Iran’s state broadcaster reported explosions in the western part of the capital following the attacks, though details of damage or casualties were not immediately available.

The Israeli strikes came amid intensified operations against Iranian-linked targets across the region. Israeli forces also conducted airstrikes in Lebanon, including in Beirut’s southern suburbs and the eastern city of Baalbek, areas where the Iran-backed Hezbollah group has strong influence.

Separately, Lebanon’s health ministry said three people were killed and 16 others wounded in Israeli strikes near a mountain town in eastern Lebanon, according to AP.

Regional attacks and widening security threats

Iran and its allies have responded with attacks across the region. Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired toward the Prince Sultan Air Base near Riyadh, which hosts US military personnel.

Saudi authorities also said they destroyed four drones headed toward the Shaybah oil field in the kingdom’s Empty Quarter desert, according to AP.

In Iraq, at least two drones struck energy infrastructure and facilities used by US contractors in Basra province, triggering fires at sites linked to American energy services firms.

The violence has already caused significant casualties. Officials say more than 1,230 people have been killed in Iran, over 200 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, while six US troops have also died.

US steps up military and diplomatic pressure

The United States has continued to increase its military involvement in the conflict. US Central Command said more than 3,000 Iranian targets have been struck in the past week, including Revolutionary Guard headquarters, missile sites and naval assets, AFP reported.

The US military also struck an Iranian drone carrier and set it ablaze, though Iran has not acknowledged the attack.

Washington has simultaneously moved to strengthen Israel’s military capabilities. The US State Department approved a $151 million arms sale to Israel, including 12,000 one-thousand-pound bombs, citing an emergency need and bypassing the usual congressional review process, as per AP.

President Donald Trump has also ruled out negotiations with Tehran, insisting that the conflict will end only with Iran’s “unconditional surrender”.

Global tensions grow as Russia, others weigh in

The conflict has drawn in other global players as well. US intelligence suggests Russia has provided Iran with information that could help target American warships and aircraft in the region, AP reported citing officials familiar with the intelligence.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed support for an immediate ceasefire and a diplomatic resolution, according to the Kremlin, cited by AFP.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the war risks spiralling “beyond anyone’s control” and urged serious diplomatic negotiations to prevent a broader regional catastrophe.

Assassination plot linked to Iran uncovered in US

In a separate development, a Pakistani man with alleged links to Iran was convicted in the United States for plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump and other American leaders, according to a PTI report.

Asif Raza Merchant, 48, was found guilty by a federal jury in Brooklyn of murder-for-hire and attempting to commit terrorism across national borders. US prosecutors said he had been sent by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to recruit hitmen and target American political figures, including Trump, former president Joe Biden and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

