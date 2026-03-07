Over 52,000 Indians returned home from crisis-hit Middle East since March 1, says MEA

More than 52,000 Indians stranded in West Asia have returned on commercial flights during March 1-7 and more flights are planned in the coming days, the external affairs ministry said on Saturday against the backdrop of escalating tensions over the Iran-US conflict. New Delhi, Mar 03 (ANI): Indian passengers reunite with their family members as they arrive safely from a flight via Dubai amid the international tensions in the Gulf region at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Vipin Kumar)

The Indian side has repeatedly emphasised the safety of more than 10 million Indian nationals in West Asia and the maintenance of energy and trade supply chains since Israel and the US launched military strikes on Iran last month. Follow updates on Gulf news

The government is monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, especially with regard to the welfare of Indian nationals who have been stranded during transit or on short duration visits, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Following the partial opening of airspace across West Asia in the past few days, Indian and foreign airlines are operating commercial flights, including non-scheduled flights, to enable the return of Indian passengers in transit or on short-term visits, the statement said.

“By now, more than 52,000 Indians have availed of these flights and travelled safely from the Gulf region to India between March 1-7,” the statement said.

Out of the total number, 32107 travelled on Indian carriers. “More flights are planned in the coming days,” the statement said.

In countries where commercial flights are unavailable, Indian nationals were advised to contact embassies and consulates for information and advice regarding the nearest available commercial flight options.

The ministry advised all Indian nationals in West Asia to follow guidelines from local authorities and advisories issued by Indian embassies or consulates. Indian missions in these countries have issued detailed advisories and set up 24x7 helplines to address concerns on account of the ongoing situation.

The external affairs ministry has set up a dedicated special control room to monitor and respond to queries affected and their families. Details of the helplines are available at: https://www.mea.gov.in/press-releases.htm?dtl/40846/Special_Control_Room_in_MEA

“The safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost priority to the government, which remains engaged with the governments across the region to work towards facilitating all those in need of assistance,” the statement said.