Delhi woman's Uttarakhand solo trip turns into a night of horror: How she hid in jungle, escaped rape bid by taxi driver

A solo trip in Uttarakhand turned into a nightmare for a Delhi woman who had to spend an entire night in the forest, hiding to escape an alleged rape attempt by her taxi driver. The police were also able to identify the taxi through the registration number and tracked it through its GPS system, and arrested the accused. (HT Photo/Representational Image)

The incident took place in Uttarakhand's Kathgodam when a 22-year-old woman tourist, coming from Delhi, hired a taxi in Nainital.

Senior superintendent of police Manjunath TC said the woman had arrived in Haldwani by bus from Delhi via Dehradun on March 5, HT reported. From Haldwani, she travelled to Kathgodam by autorickshaw, and hired a taxi for Nainital at around 11 pm.

At 1:30 am, the taxi driver diverted the vehicle towards a deserted road in Patwa Dangar near the lake city, police said.

When the woman raised an objection to this, the driver stopped the vehicle and began abusing and assaulting her, probe officials said. He snatched her mobile and attempted to rape her, it is alleged.

Spent a night in forest, locals spotted her In order to save herself, the woman immediately ran towards the woods and hid there overnight, injured and with no mobile phone. She then somehow managed to reach Patwa Dangar village on Friday morning and reached the police with the help of locals.

A local woman spotted the tourist on the morning of March 6 and informed the police before taking her to the Tallital Police Station. The police immediately collected evidence and sent the woman for a medical examination.

Police arrest taxi driver Based on the woman's complaint, a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to punishment for rape, robbery and abduction was registered.

The police were also able to identify the taxi through the registration number and tracked it through its GPS system.

The 39-year-old taxi driver, named Deepak Singh Bora, was arrested in Bhawali near Pines on Saturday.

The victim's stolen mobile phone was also recovered, and the police seized the vehicle of the accused.

SSP Manjunath TC said the safety of tourists and the general public is a top priority in Nainital, and that strict legal action will be taken against those who commit such crimes.