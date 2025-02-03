Grammys 2025: Early winners include Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Jimmy Carter, Sabrina Carpenter

An exciting, early theme of the 67th Grammy Awards? First time winners. Sabrina Carpenter arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

During Sunday's Premiere Ceremony, a pre-telecast show hosted by songwriter Justin Tranter, some of the biggest names in pop like Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx won their first Grammys, as did Música Mexicana star Carin León, French metal band Gojira and country folk artist Sierra Ferrell.

They weren't the only ones: Veterans took home trophies, as did former President Jimmy Carter. He won a posthumous Grammy Award for narrating “Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration,” recordings from his final Sunday School lessons delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in Georgia. It was his fourth Grammy win.

The energy was high from minute one of the ceremony: Yolanda Adams, Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying, Angelique Kidjo and Taj Mahal opened the premiere ceremony with a soulful rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

First time winners were abundant

The first award of the day, best pop solo performance, was given to Carpenter for “Espresso.” It is her first Grammy win.

Soon afterward, Charli xcx also won her first two Grammys, in the best pop dance recording category for “Von Dutch” and best dance/electronic album for “BRAT.”

Amy Allen won the songwriter of the year, non-classical, a Grammy category that has only existed for three years. She is the first woman to ever win. Tobias Jesso Jr. won in 2023 and Theron Thomas won in 2024.

“The child in me ... is screaming and crying and laughing at the absurdity of this moment,” Allen started her speech. “We are the engine that fuels the entire music industry,” she said of songwriters past and present.

Ferrell won her first Grammys for Americana performance, Americana roots song, Americana album, and American roots performance. She pulled an acceptance speech out of scepter. “Honestly this is kind of hilarious,” she joked after returning to the stage for a third time. “Yikes!” she started her fourth acceptance speech.

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and other music giants recognized

Leading nominee Beyoncé won her first award of the night for her song featuring Miley Cyrus, “II Most Wanted.” It took home the country duo/group performance during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony, where a whopping 85 awards will be handed out. It marks Beyoncé’s first win in a country category.

Kenrick Lamar’s ubiquitous “Not Like Us” was an early winner, receiving trophies for music video, rap song and rap performance. It marks his seventh time winning in the latter category.

The Beatles’ “Now and Then,” which used AI technology, took home best rock performance. Sean Lennon accepted the award on behalf of his father John Lennon. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s the best band of all time,” he said of the Beatles. “Play the Beatles’ music for your kids. I feel like the world can’t afford to forget.”

What can viewers expect from the show?

As Los Angeles continues to recover from fires that destroyed more than 14,000 structures and displaced tens of thousands, the Recording Academy has reformatted its award show to benefit to help wildfire victims.

“We're also going to recognize the resilience of our community and celebrate our first responders and do our very best to lift up this city that we love," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in his opening remarks.

Last night, at the annual pre-Grammy benefit gala hosted by Clive Davis, Mason jr. revealed the Grammys and its affiliated MusiCares charity has raised “almost $5 million in aid" to those in the music industry impacted by the wildfires.

The Grammys will seek to add to those donations.

Viewers and attendees will still see trophies handed out and a bespoke concert experience — but they will also watch the show raise awareness, drive donations and resources to funds that benefit people in need.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host for a fifth year in a row and history could be made when some of the biggest names in music gather. Here's some key things to know ahead of Sunday's show at the Crypto.com Arena:

How to watch the show and red carpet

The Grammys will air live on CBS and Paramount beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount with Showtime subscribers can also watch live and on demand.

The award show can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

The premiere ceremony is taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles It can be streamed at the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com.

The Associated Press is streaming a four-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It's watchable on YouTube and APNews.com.

E! will air a live red carpet show, “Live From E!: Grammys,” beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Who's nominated at the 2025 Grammys

Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11 thanks to her acclaimed “Cowboy Carter” album, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Since 2023 she's also been the most decorated artist, having earned 32 trophies across her career.

Is it finally her time to take home the top prize? If she wins the album of the year, she’ll become the first Black woman to do so in the 21st century.

She capitalized on the Grammys spotlight by announcing her Cowboy Carter Tour late Saturday on Instagram and her website. No details on when it will start or which cities she'll visit were included, but the posts created an immediate frenzy.

Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli xcx follow with seven nominations.

Taylor Swift and first-time nominees Carpenter and Chappell Roan boast six nominations each.

Who's attending and performing at the Grammys

Carpenter, Eilish, Roan, Shaboozey, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Benson Boone, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will perform at the 2025 Grammys.

Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe and Will Smith will pay tribute to the late, legendary producer Quincy Jones.

Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent will also appear.

Taylor Swift, who last month wrapped her massive Eras tour, will be a presenter.

Other presenters will include Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith.