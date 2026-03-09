Who is Jessica Oseguera Gonzalez? Cartel boss El Mencho's eldest daughter stirs unease in California's Winchester
In Winchester, California, locals are uneasy about Jessica Oseguera Gonzalez, daughter of a cartel chief, who bought a mansion and made lavish renovations.
In Winchester, California, local inhabitants are grappling with the strange and noisy surrounding due to a recently acquired mansion owned by Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, the eldest daughter of Mexican cartel chief Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes.
El Mencho, the founder of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), succumbed to injuries sustained during a confrontation between his bodyguards and Mexican special forces sent to apprehend him in late February.
He was the most wanted person in the country, with the US offering a reward of $15 million (£11.2 million) for information that could lead to his capture.
His passing incited widespread acts of retaliatory violence, during which cartel members ignited vehicles and obstructed roads across 20 states in Mexico.
El Mencho's eldest daughter buys property in California
Oseguera Gonzalez, 39, referred to by her alias "La Negra," purchased a newly built five-bedroom residence in September 2023 for $590,000 in cash, less than two years after her release from federal incarceration for the laundering of drug profits, Marca reported.
Her presence has disturbed the community members who are not accustomed to such occurrences in their typically peaceful neighborhood.
Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez's property goes through renovation
Since she acquired the property, the residence has experienced significant renovations, leaving the neighbors both impressed and bewildered.
Contractors are said to have replaced standard cabinetry with marble countertops and high-end appliances in both the kitchen and bathrooms, as per Marca.
The landscaping has also seen dramatic enhancements, with mature trees being lifted over the roof by a crane and positioned in the backyard.
In addition to the opulence, the property now boasts a backyard pool, spa, and even a putting green. Residents estimate that the total expenditure for these enhancements reached into the tens of thousands of dollars, prompting inquiries regarding the origin of the funding.
Unusual vehicles with Mexican license plates
Despite these extravagant improvements, the mansion frequently appears almost vacant. Neighbors have noted the regular arrival and departure of unusual vehicles, some of which bear Mexican license plates and occasionally remain parked for extended periods.
An elderly resident recounted observing a Mini Cooper Countryman bearing Baja California license plates parked in the driveway, accompanied by other luxury vehicles that appeared and disappeared without any visible drivers, according to Marca. These observations, along with sporadic U-Haul trucks either loading or unloading items, have ignited curiosity and speculation regarding the actual purpose of the property.
Concerns and unanswered inquiries from neighbors
Interactions of neighbors with Oseguera Gonzalez have been infrequent yet courteous. She once introduced herself as a single mother of two adult daughters and mentioned that she had purchased the home with cash.
However, neighbors express a persistent feeling of discomfort, Marca reported, adding that the elderly couple residing next door, who moved in shortly after her acquisition, claim that the house feels “off” and that the ongoing but enigmatic activity heightens their suspicions. However, there is no public evidence available that connects the mansion to any ongoing criminal activities.
