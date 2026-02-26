Who is Maria Julissa? El Mencho girlfriend rumors slammed by influencer after cartel boss killed; ‘can cause harm’
El Mencho or Nemesio Oseguera, the leader of the feared Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was killed in a military operation after a tip from his girlfriend.
El Mencho or Nemesio Oseguera, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was killed by the Mexican military after an operation there. A later update from authorities indicated that a critical tip from El Mencho's girlfriend had led to the feared drug lord being taken down.
Defence minister Ricardo Trevilla shared that information from a confidante of one of El Mencho's girlfriends aided the operation. As per authorities, she was key to finding him in Tapalpa, a picturesque village of vacation homes in New Mexico.
The 'romantic partner' was reportedly brought there by one of the cartel leader's associates. She is believed to have met with him on Saturday, and left, while the attack from Mexico's armed forces came the next day.
Amid interest in the person who authorities have hailed as crucial in taking down El Mencho, the name of influencer Maria Julissa has come up. Several unverified profiles on social media claimed she was the rumored romantic partner who gave up El Mencho.
“El Mencho’s girlfriend María Julissa might have sealed his fate,” one person wrote on X, sharing alleged photos.
Another added “Meanwhile, it's been rumored that it was a Onlyfans girls that led authorities to him.” Yet another claimed “OnlyFans Model Maria Julissa's Life is In Danger Because People Believe She Leaked El Mencho's Location.”
One post even claimed there was a bounty on her and that she'd been turned over by her brother. “After the CJNG placed a $1.5 million bounty on Maria Julissa for exposing El Mencho’s location to the Mexico military, her brother who works for a local cartel saw it as a quick money making opportunity. In the early hours of today, he handed her over to the CJNG's armed wing.”
However, these claims have been denied by Julissa in a social media post. She took to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement, in Mexican. The translation reads “The information circulating is false and unfounded. I ask you not to share unverified content and not to believe every post you see on social media . Disinformation can cause a lot of harm […] I ask you not to fall for fake news and to always consult reliable and official sources.” Her statement was widely reported on by regional outlets as well.
Who is Maria Julissa?
Julissa is a sports influencer from Hermosillo, Sonora. Apart from sports content, Julissa posts about travel, fashion, humor, and her daily life. She reportedly lives in Cali, Colombia now, and is engaged to streamer Stiven Tangarife or Mr Stiven TC.
She has made it clear she has ‘no relation’ to Mencho.
Julissa has 3.5 million Instagram followers and around 600,000 on her alternate account under the name ‘Barbie Beisbolera’. She also has a YouTube channel with almost a half a million subscribers.
While Julissa has quashed rumors about her links with El Mencho, the woman who helped bring down the drug lord has not been publicly identified.
