Who is Maria Julissa? El Mencho girlfriend rumors slammed by influencer after cartel boss killed; ‘can cause harm’

El Mencho or Nemesio Oseguera, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was killed by the Mexican military after an operation there. A later update from authorities indicated that a critical tip from El Mencho's girlfriend had led to the feared drug lord being taken down. Maria Julissa has slammed speculations linking her to El Mencho. (X/@TrollFootball, Instagram/mariajulissa13)

Defence minister Ricardo Trevilla shared that information from a confidante of one of El Mencho's girlfriends aided the operation. As per authorities, she was key to finding him in Tapalpa, a picturesque village of vacation homes in New Mexico.

The 'romantic partner' was reportedly brought there by one of the cartel leader's associates. She is believed to have met with him on Saturday, and left, while the attack from Mexico's armed forces came the next day.

Amid interest in the person who authorities have hailed as crucial in taking down El Mencho, the name of influencer Maria Julissa has come up. Several unverified profiles on social media claimed she was the rumored romantic partner who gave up El Mencho.

“El Mencho’s girlfriend María Julissa might have sealed his fate,” one person wrote on X, sharing alleged photos.