How did Mexican drug lord El Mencho's army-like security ring fail? A girlfriend’s tip did him in

Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, nicknamed ‘El Mencho’, carrying a reward of $15 million hunted down in a massive operation involving Mexico's authorities after tip off from one of his romantic partners - information that reportedly helped officials quickly plan the raid. Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, was killed after a military operation. (via REUTERS) Backed by a security escort that defied state forces before, Mencho - head of the infamous Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) - and his army of gunmen managed to hit a military helicopter on Sunday during the intense exchange of fire when National Guard's Special Immediate Reaction Force went to nab him. The chopper had to make an emergency landing in a nearby base. In the midst of the gunfight, the soldiers wounded Oseguera alongside two of his escorts.

Soldiers stand near forensic technicians (not pictured) working at the site where federal forces carried out an operation to capture cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, ‘El Mencho,’ (REUTERS)

Oseguera died in a helicopter after being injured in the military operation by Mexican special forces in a wooded area outside the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco, according to Mexico's defense ministry. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel of Oseguera, Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, was the mastermind of the powerful, was rival to the also infamous Sinaloa Cartel. The US had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest. Girlfriend's critical tip A girlfriend of Nemesio Oseguera, the powerful leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel who was killed by the Mexican military, was key to finding him in Tapalpa, a picturesque village of vacation homes in western Mexico, according to defense minister Ricardo Trevilla. Information from a confidante of one of Oseguera's girlfriend helped officials quickly plan the raid for the following day at the drug lord's compound. Mexican defense secretary Ricardo Trevilla said at a press conference on Monday that the woman, "one of the romantic partners of 'El Mencho,'" was brought to a house in Tapalpa by a trusted associate, according to AFP news agency.

On Saturday, she met with Oseguera and then left, leaving Oseguera in the house with his security detail, Trevilla explained. The National Guard's Special Immediate Reaction Force swiftly chalked out an operation for the assault on Sunday with both land and air maneuvers. The force approached the area without entering Jalisco "to keep the secret and thus retain the element of surprise," Trevilla said.

Newspapers hang on display for sale in Mexico City, Monday, Feb 23, a day after the Mexican army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho." (AP)

Once they confirmed the presence of Oseguera, who was wanted for organized crime and weapons possession, they decided to raid the ranch. "Honestly, it was a pretty violent attack," AFP quoted Trevilla as saying, specifying that Oseguera was nabbed in possession of an arsenal that included assault weapons and two rocket launchers. The kingpin's security escorts had used these types of bazookas before against forces. In 2015 they reportedly shot down a military helicopter, helping the drug trafficker evade capture. "El Mencho" didn't have the same luck Sunday. As they fled, he and his close circle of guards took cover in a forested area surrounding a complex of cabins. He was surrounded by the soldiers again, who found him hiding in the undergrowth, the head of the military explained. At least 62 people died in the early Sunday raid on Oseguera, including 25 members of the National Guard military police and 34 suspected gang members - as cartel loyalists set cars ablaze in 85 roadblocks in more than a dozen states, according to authorities cited in a Reuters report.

A burned-out motorcycle dealership is seen in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico, on February 23, 2026. (AFP)