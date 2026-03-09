California health scare: Potential viral explosion shocks Sacramento residents, more than 100 kids feared exposed

Sacramento, California, health officials have warned that a potential viral explosion may have occurred, with over 100 children possibly exposed to measles at an educational enrichment program. Officials sounded the alarm after an unvaccinated child, who was infectious at the time, attended the unidentified program in Sacramento County last week. California health scare: Potential viral explosion shocks Sacramento residents, over 100 kids feared exposed (Pexel - representational image)

The health scare Public health officials have said that 130 children may have been exposed to the virus, according to the New York Post. After the incident, the enrichment program temporarily closed its facility.

“Measles, one of the most contagious infections, can lead to severe life-long consequences including permanent brain damage and can also be fatal, especially for children,” said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, in a March 6 release.

Read More | Measles cases surge in US: Doctors explain how it spreads, symptoms to watch for and prevention tips to stay protected

Pan added, “The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and provides long-lasting protection against measles. Vaccination protects both our own families and those who are too young to be fully vaccinated.”

At least six cases have already been confirmed across Sacramento and neighboring Placer County since late February.

A health scare also terrified a local hospital. One of the children who was infected was treated at the Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center on the morning of March 2. The hospital has since been tracking d

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Measles is a highly contagious disease that causes a high fever, rash, cough and red eyes. It can lead to life-threatening complications, like brain inflammation and pneumonia. It’s caused by a virus. Getting the measles vaccine is the best way to prevent getting and spreading measles.”

Read More | Measles cases hit a 30-year high in the US in 2025, doctor emphasises the importance of vaccination for prevention

It adds, “Measles virus (genus Morbillivirus) causes measles. It’s an airborne disease, which means it spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks. The airborne droplets can remain in a room for two hours even after the person with measles is gone. Droplets can also land on surfaces you touch.”