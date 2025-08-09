Measles risk for LAX travelers on these dates. Check here

If you've traveled through the Los Angeles airport (LAX), earlier this month, you might be at risk of getting measles. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health noted that anyone potentially exposed to measles should check their vaccination status, monitor symptoms for 21 days, and stay at home if symptoms are showing. Image for representation(Pixabay)

Health officials of Los Angeles County are investigating a confirmed case of measles linked to an international traveler who was infectious during the time they passed through LAX.

Where was the traveler from and when did they travel?

Officials said that the traveler came on China Airlines Flight 008 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal on August 2.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health noted that anyone potentially exposed should check their vaccination status, monitor symptoms for 21 days, and stay at home if symptoms are showing. These include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash.

Anyone who was in Terminal B between 9:30 pm on August 2 and 12:35 am on August 3 could have been exposed. Those seated next to the individual on flights will be notified about their exposure by local health agencies.

“With measles outbreaks reported both in the United States and abroad, it is important for everyone to ensure they are fully vaccinated, especially before traveling,” KTLA reported the department say.

Another doctor told KTLA “Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine.”

A Los Angeles County Health Officer also noted that measles is very contagious through air and on surfaces. It spreads very easily among those who are unvaccinated or have never had it in the past.

Mayo Clinic notes that there is no antiviral treatment for measles but there are other well-researched treatments that can help ease the symptoms, lower any risk of complications, or chances of death from the disease.