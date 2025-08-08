Bubonic plague in the US? Check symptoms as Colorado cat tests positive weeks after Arizona resident dies

A domestic cat in Colorado died of the bubonic plague, weeks after a man in Arizona succumbed to the same disease, authorities reported, sparking fears of an outbreak in the US. An Arizona resident died of the plague last month. Image for representation(Pixabay)

The bubonic plague pandemic, known as Black Death, which occurred from 1346 to 1353 in Europe, claimed the lives of 50 million.

The cat from Evergreen did not survive, officials from Jefferson County Public Health announced on Wednesday.

As per officials, this is the first confirmed case of illness caused by the Yersinia pestis bacteria in the US since 2023.

What to know about the plague outbreak

An Arizona resident died of the plague last month, and authorities have warned that a prairie dog die-off in the region might be behind the outbreak of the lethal disease.

They said that pets and animals might get infected if they are bitten by fleas that carry the plague, or of they come in direct contact with infected animals.

Health officials further shared that cases of humans getting the plague are rare, but it can be life threatening if proper treatment is not given.

What are the symptoms of plague in humans and pets

In humans, the symptoms include sudden high fever, headache, nausea, chills, and swollen lymph nodes.

Pets too will suffer from fever, exhibit low energy, loss of appetite, as well as swollen lymph nodes.

How to stay safe from the plague

If caught earlier, the plague can be treated with antibiotics, as per officials cited by the New York Post.

People, meanwhile, have been urged to stay away from any dead, sick, or wild animals. They have also been urged not to allow their pets to roam freely outside, to minimize risks of getting the plague.

“It’s not uncommon to see a few animal cases of plague in the warmer months in Colorado,” the Jefferson County Environmental Health Director said, adding, “Like with this case, sometimes our local veterinarians are the first to see plague when our pets get sick. In many ways, they are a first line of defense both in helping keep our pets safe from fleas that could make our pets sick and in treating them if they are exposed to plague.”