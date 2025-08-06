New COVID variant Stratus haunting US: What are the symptoms? Here's all you need to know

One COVID variant, ‘Stratus’, that has become increasingly popular in the United States during this summer and is being widely monitored by health professionals. The Stratus variant (XFG) of COVID-19 is now the third most common in the U.S., with a 14% share of cases. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo(REUTERS)

Known officially as XFG, the variant was first detected in Southeast Asia back in January. For months, it flew under the radar in the States, barely any reported cases. However, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detailed XFG accounted for 14% of all U.S. cases by late June, making it the third most common variant in circulation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has added XFG to its monitoring list but describes the variant’s global public health risk as “low.” The good news: WHO says that current COVID-19 vaccines are still “expected to remain effective to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease.”

What is Stratus (XFG) and how is it different?

XFG is a recombinant strain, meaning it’s a blend of two earlier variants: F.7 and LP.8.1.2 (the latter is now the second most common strain in the U.S.).

So, what makes XFG different? Scientists say it may have mutations that help it dodge the immune system more easily. But that doesn’t mean it spreads faster.

“There is currently no clear evidence that XFG causes more severe disease or significantly different symptoms than earlier Omicron variants,” Dr. Subhash Verma, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Nevada, Reno. told USA Today.

“Importantly, there are no immediate public health concerns associated with this variant.”

How fast is Stratus (XFG) spreading?

While it hasn’t overtaken the top two variants, XFG made up 0% of U.S. cases in March, climbed to 2% in April, 6% in May, and 14% by late June, according to the CDC.

WHO reported a similar spike globally, from 7.4% of cases in early May to 22.7% by the end of June across 38 countries.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC continues to list common COVID symptoms such as:

Fever or chills

Cough

Fatigue

Sore throat

Loss of taste or smell

Congestion

Muscle aches

Shortness of breath

Headache

Nausea or vomiting