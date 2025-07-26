New COVID variant bizarre symptoms: What treatments are available and how you can protect yourself

26 states in the US, including Virginia, North Carolina, and Texas, are witnessing a spike in the new variant of COVID, signalling a summer, as per CDC wastewater and surveillance data, according to a CBS news report. COVID spikes used to mostly hit in winter, however now the virus is showing up twice a year. (REUTERS)

COVID spikes used to mostly hit in winter, however now the virus is showing up twice a year. The CDC says immunity is wearing off, and a new variant is spreading: NB.1.8.1 also called the Nimbus strain.

What to know about Nimbus ?

This strain was first spotted in March 2025. It spreads fast and often causes sore throats that feel sharp or painful, this condition is also know as “razor blade throat.” It’s now dominant in most states. So far, it doesn’t appear to cause more serious illness.

How to stay safe amid new strain?

Get boosted: If it’s been more than six months since your last dose, get a booster. New fall boosters are on the way, but don’t wait. Old age people, people with weak immune systems need extra protection.

Wear mask in crowded places: Wear mask like N95 or KN95 in crowded or indoor places that has poor air circulation.

Test and isolate: Keep at-home tests ready. If you feel sick or were exposed, take a test. If it’s positive, isolate for five days. After that, wear a mask for another five.

Improve airflow: Use air purifiers, improve the air flow in the indoors.

Wash your hands: Wash hands often, use sanitizer. Don’t touch your face after being in public. Watch for signs like fever, fatigue, and sore throat. Act fast if symptoms show up.

What treatments are available?

Dr. Scott Roberts, an assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine, explained how to protect yourself from the variant.

He explained, "The same tools that worked before will still work: handwashing, avoiding people who are sick, good ventilation, getting vaccinated, and masking in high risk settings.”