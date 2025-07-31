Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Moderna to cut 10% global staff as Covid vaccine sales keep falling

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 05:48 pm IST

Moderna will cut around 10% of its global workforce by year-end to reduce costs, as Covid vaccine sales decline. It aims for 8 new product approvals by 2027.

Moderna plans to trim roughly 10% of its global workforce by the end of the year to cut costs amid declining sales of its Covid-19 vaccines, the company said on Thursday.

Facing falling COVID vaccine sales, Moderna plans to lay off 10% of its staff and cut costs. The company is now focusing on future product approvals and scaling back R&D.(REUTERS)
Facing falling COVID vaccine sales, Moderna plans to lay off 10% of its staff and cut costs. The company is now focusing on future product approvals and scaling back R&D.(REUTERS)

"By the end of the year, we expect to be fewer than 5,000 colleagues strong," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a memo to employees.

Earlier this year, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company had laid out plans to cut its operating costs by as much as $1.7 billion by 2027. It expects operating costs to be between $4.7 billion and $5 billion for 2027.

"We've made significant progress by scaling down R&D as respiratory trials conclude, renegotiating supplier agreements, and reducing manufacturing costs," Bancel said in the memo.

He reiterated the company's target to have eight more approvals for its products in the next three years.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
