LAX Airport server to lose job over ‘racist’ message from unidentified diners? ‘Go back to Mexico’

In a shocking revelation, a restaurant employee claimed that he received a racist note from an unidentified couple at the Planet Hollywood inside Los Angeles International Airport. LAX Airport server claimed that he had eliminated the gratuity tip after serving the couple.(Planet Hollywood)

Guillermo Ortiz, who has been employed at the restaurant in the Tom Bradley International Terminal for more than ten years, told KTLA-TV that when the couple left he went back to retrieve the receipt, and found a handwritten note instead of a tip. “No tip for illegal,” the note read, asking him to “Go back to Mexico.”

Guillermo Ortiz describes shocking incident

Detailing the incident, which occurred on March 21, Ortiz said, “20 minutes after (they left), I opened the checkbook, and I found the message, and it made me feel bad.”

“I’m not even Mexican, I’m Puerto Rican, but my wife is Mexican – there’s no right to treat people like that,” the server added.

Ortiz further said that he felt something was wrong as they were staring at him strangely. He was disappointed to receive the racist message while opening the checkbook. According to Ortiz, it was the first such incident that had happened to him since he started working as a server in 2014.

The bill at Planet Hollywood in LAX automatically includes an 18.5% gratuity. Ortiz claimed that he had eliminated the gratuity tip after serving the couple.

“Probably ’cause they saw me, they know I’m Hispanic, they thought I’m Mexican or illegal or I don’t know what they’re thinking,” he told KTLA-TV.

Also Read: Panic among Indian H-1B visa holders? Google, Amazon, Microsoft caution H-1B visa staff amid Trump's strict policies

Guillermo Ortiz got racist note instead of a tip.(KTLA 5 via YouTube)

Guillermo Ortiz to lose his job?

He then blamed President Donald Trump, who is facing a lot of backlash over his crackdown against illegal immigrants.

"This is happening because of what’s happening with President Trump right now... I think that’s the reason people are acting like this.”

Ortiz's corporate launched an investigation into the matter after he reported the issue to management.

Ortiz will lose his job as Planet Hollywood at the Tom Bradley Terminal is all set to permanently shut down on Saturday.