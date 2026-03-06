Markwayne Mullin faced 'racism' blame over Trump's Obama video; California governor calls new DHS chief pick ‘unstable’

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin will replace Kristi Noem as the new DHS Secretary, President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post today. He noted that the change would be effective March 31. U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin replaces Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary. (REUTERS)

Mullin's announcement has put focus on his beliefs and stances. He's aligned with Trump on matters of immigration. He holds a conservative viewpoint, advocating strict border security and law enforcement. In January, he publicly came out in support of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Renee Nicole Good.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has already sounded the warning bells about Mullin, pointing out his stance on discussions about race.

“Markwayne Mullin could not remember if we were at war THIS WEEK. His state has one of the highest crime rates in the country — with a murder rate 40% higher than California’s,” Newsom wrote on his X profile. He added “He literally tried to fight union workers during a hearing and told them to 'shut your mouth.' And said 'I don’t want reality' at a Senate hearing about race. This erratic, unstable man is now in charge of HOMELAND SECURITY.”