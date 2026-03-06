Markwayne Mullin faced 'racism' blame over Trump's Obama video; California governor calls new DHS chief pick ‘unstable’
Markwayne Mullin, the Oklahoma Senator, is replacing Kristi Noem as the DHS chief and California Governor Gavin Newsom has slammed him as ‘erratic, unstable,’.
Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin will replace Kristi Noem as the new DHS Secretary, President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post today. He noted that the change would be effective March 31.
Mullin's announcement has put focus on his beliefs and stances. He's aligned with Trump on matters of immigration. He holds a conservative viewpoint, advocating strict border security and law enforcement. In January, he publicly came out in support of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Renee Nicole Good.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has already sounded the warning bells about Mullin, pointing out his stance on discussions about race.
“Markwayne Mullin could not remember if we were at war THIS WEEK. His state has one of the highest crime rates in the country — with a murder rate 40% higher than California’s,” Newsom wrote on his X profile. He added “He literally tried to fight union workers during a hearing and told them to 'shut your mouth.' And said 'I don’t want reality' at a Senate hearing about race. This erratic, unstable man is now in charge of HOMELAND SECURITY.”
Mullin had recently faced blame as well for defending the racist video of former president Barack Obama that was posted from President Donald Trump's Truth Social profile.
Why Mullin faced blame for Trump's Obama video?
Mullin's actions to a protest against the video from Trump's profile caused many to direct their ire towards him. In February, Mullin tried to grab a sign from Al Green's hands, where he was protesting the video, with the words ‘Black People Aren’t Apes'.
This was because the video from Trump's profile had shown Democrats as different animals, and the Obamas were portrayed as apes, causing outrage over the racist connotations.
“A real House would censure Marky The Markwayne Mullin for this. You can disagree with somebody but you don't touch somebody. Rep Al Green's sign was justified and a check on the Fugitive From Justice's Racism. Mullin's actions aids and abets this behavior,” a person wrote on X.
In another instance, Mullin had said ‘DEMS ONLY INVOKE RACISM’ because they cannot argue against Trump's record.
Yet another person brought up the Al Green incident and wrote on X “The sign was condemning racism tied to Donald Trump’s AI post depicting the Obamas as apes. Instead of condemning racism, Mullin chose intimidation.”
