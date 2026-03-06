Kristi Noem advertisement: Videos resurface after Donald Trump replaces DHS Secretary with Markwayne Mullin; watch
President Donald Trump replaced Kristi Noem with Senator Makwayne Mullin of Oklahoma as the DHS Secretary, after months of controversy.
President Donald Trump replaced Kristi Noem with Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as the DHS Secretary. Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, which comes after months of controversy, including the shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. The President announced that the change would be effective from March 31.
Noem will take on the role of special envoy for the Western Hemisphere. “I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS). I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland'," Trump wrote.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that the president was displeased with Noem's answers during the Congressional hearing. He was reportedly upset with her for telling lawmakers he'd signed off on a roughly $200 million ad campaign, which featured herself urging migrants to self-deport, the publication noted, citing a person in the know. Trump told Reuters that he knew nothing of the campaign.
Now, with the news of Noem's firing, the ads have begun to resurface.
Kristi Noem advertisements resurface: Watch
One person sharing the advertisement wrote “Kristi Noem is out at DHS. Here's a TV commercial of her on a horse, filmed five months ago at Mount Rushmore, for an ad campaign that cost more than $200 million.”
The ad shows Noem in a cowboy getup on a horse, and is interspersed with visuals of Trump. Noem addresses viewers touting the American dream and way of life, telling them that for those choosing the legal path to get to the US, opportunities can be endless. The ad then lays out the warning for those trying to enter the US illegally, as Noem promises consequences.
Noem herself had made the announcement of the campaign back in February 2025.
“Tonight, I’m announcing a nationwide and international multimillion-dollar ad campaign warning illegal aliens to leave our country NOW or face deportation with the inability to return to the US. This serves as a strong warning to criminal illegal aliens to not come to America. If they do, they will be hunted down and deported,” she had written.
Noem had added “Thank you Donald Trump for securing our border and putting America first,” tagging the president.
A ProPublica report on March 4 stated that a firm tied to Noem secretly got money from the $220 million DHS ad contracts, pointing to The Strategy Group.
