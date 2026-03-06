Kristi Noem advertisement: Videos resurface after Donald Trump replaces DHS Secretary with Markwayne Mullin; watch

President Donald Trump replaced Kristi Noem with Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as the DHS Secretary. Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, which comes after months of controversy, including the shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. The President announced that the change would be effective from March 31. US News Live | Donald Trump Removes Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary, Markwayne Named as Replacement

Noem will take on the role of special envoy for the Western Hemisphere. “I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS). I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland'," Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that the president was displeased with Noem's answers during the Congressional hearing. He was reportedly upset with her for telling lawmakers he'd signed off on a roughly $200 million ad campaign, which featured herself urging migrants to self-deport, the publication noted, citing a person in the know. Trump told Reuters that he knew nothing of the campaign.

Now, with the news of Noem's firing, the ads have begun to resurface.